Nation's No. 10 RB Recruit Snubs College Football Programs with Recruiting Decision

One of college football’s best defensive classes just picked up a hugely promising offensive skill player, leaving several other programs looking for answers.

Four-star Springfield (Mass.) running back Isaiah Rogers revealed his commitment to one of college football’s most historic programs over three other finalists.

Where he is heading?

Rogers announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Monday, giving Marcus Freeman’s program a coveted offensive player in a class stacked with defenders.

Five of the nine pledges currently on board with the Fighting Irish play on the defensive side of the ball, but made serious headway by securing Rogers in addition to No. 7 ranked interior offensive lineman James Halter.

“The visit really opened my eyes to a lot of things. Not just for football, but after football. The networking and the Notre Dame degree,” Rogers said, via Rivals.

Who lost out on the player?

Rogers picked the Irish over three elite finalists, including two Big Ten contenders and the reigning SEC champion.

Georgia was said to be in the conversation for Rogers, but still paces all other schools when it comes to the best running backs in the 2027 class.

Kirby Smart has the pledge of national No. 1 ranked tailback Kemon Spell, the only consensus five star player in the Bulldogs’ latest haul.

Big Ten teams were in the picture

Rogers also listed Indiana as one of his final four recently, but he stuck with the other big program in the state instead.

This month saw the Hoosiers fall to four commitments in 2027 after a reversal from four-star wide receiver Ja’Hyde Brown.

Penn State was also featured as one of Rogers’ finalists, but first year head coach Matt Campbell lost out to the Irish like the rest.

Analysts high on this RB prospect

Rogers has long been considered one of the most promising running backs coming out of high school in the 2027 recruiting class.

Listed as the second best player from Massachusetts, he is also named the No. 10 running back in this cycle, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

A year ago, Rogers amassed 986 rushing yards while averaging 7.8 yards per carry while scoring 15 touchdowns on the ground.

He was also a capable aerial threat, catching 37 passes for 401 additional yards and another three touchdowns.

Now that production heads to South Bend to help lead the Irish backfield in the seasons to come.