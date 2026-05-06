Nation’s No. 8 RB Set To Choose Between Four Major College Football Programs

The summer weather isn't the only thing heating up across the country. Action on the recruiting trail is picking up as college football programs prepare for some of the most important months of the year.

No games are going to be played in May and June. However, teams have an opportunity to prepare for future victories by stacking up their respective recruiting classes.

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As official visits kick off, a blue-chip running back isn't waiting any longer to make a decision.

Four-Star RB To Decide Between Clemson, Florida, Georgia, And Tennessee

Andrew Beard, 2027 Prince Avenue Christian School running back in a drill during the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to 247Sports' Benjamin Wolk, four-star running back Andrew Beard will announce his commitment on Friday, May 8.

Beard is set to choose between Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee at 4:00 p.m. ET.

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The rising senior has seen all four of his finalists at least once this offseason. That includes two trips to Florida, Clemson, and Georgia.

Florida might be the program to watch at this stage. Under new head coach Jon Sumrall, the Gators have built some serious momentum on the trail.

Sumrall has the Gators working with a top-10 class, adding nine verbal commitments since the beginning of April. Florida has pulled off a few impressive wins, landing five-star offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller, four-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, and four-star quarterback Davin Davidson.

Bringing Beard into the fold would be another example that Sumrall isn't out of his element in the SEC.

During his junior season at Prince Avenue Christian School, Beard rushed 165 times for 1,292 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 450 yards and 5 more scores. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Beard accumulated 100+ rushing yards in six of his appearances. He totaled a season-high 19 rushes for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to Hart County High School on October 26.

A year earlier, Beard was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American after scoring 28 total touchdowns. As a freshman, he was an all-regional selection at defensive back, showcasing his versatility.

The 5-foot-9, 197-pound running back is regarded as the No. 165 overall prospect, the No. 8 RB, and the No. 14 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

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