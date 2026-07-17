College Football's Power Takes Early Lead in Race for Nation's No. 5 QB Recruit

While most of the attention around college football remains in cementing existing commitments and preventing high-profile flips in the 2027 recruiting class, programs are also getting a head start on evaluating and attracting prospects from the 2028 cycle.

Among the most high profile players at the most important position remains Josiah Boyd, a consensus four-star quarterback from Southern California whose attention appears to be gravitating around three marquee programs early in his process.

‘Dream school’ out in front

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Oregon has taken a commanding position very early on with the quarterback, with Ducks QB coach Koa Ka’ai visiting Boyd’s high school to watch him throw, extending an offer to the Vista Del Lago product on May 1, and the feeling is definitely mutual.

“Oregon has always been my dream school ,” the quarterback said, adding that Dan Lanning’s program already had the lead in his recruitment.

Boyd has taken multiple reported visits to Oregon already, developing what appears to be a very strong rapport with coaches and came away very impressed with the program, which has emerged as the school to beat.

Who’s trying to beat them?

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Right now, Ohio State and Arizona State have emerged as the other hopefuls in the conversation, but they face an uphill battle going against the Ducks.

Boyd received an offer in June from the Buckeyes, who already have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2028 cycle with three commitments that include No. 4 overall prospect and top ranked wide receiver Jett Harrison.

Arizona State offered Boyd – the top-ranked quarterback in the state of California – in May of last year, among the first high-profile schools to make their interest official, with head coach Kenny Dillingham meeting with him in person, but the Sun Devils will have to work to stay involved.

Long term into the future, the battle for Boyd looks more like a Bucks vs. Ducks affair.

A highly-promising QB prospect

As a sophomore last season, Boyd threw for 2,620 yards and scored 19 touchdowns while throwing just 3 interceptions.

He added significant rushing production, totaling 462 yards on the ground with another reported nine touchdowns, emerging as a quality dual threat prospect with arm strength and proven athleticism.

His rankings as a quarterback vary across the national recruiting services, with Rivals giving him the highest position as the No. 2 signal caller in the 2028 class, while 247Sports analysts rank him 10th, and ESPN evaluators give him a No. 5 ranking.

Taking an industry-weighted average of expert recruiting opinion, Boyd emerges as the No. 5 ranked quarterback in the 2028 class, the No. 4 prospect from California, and the No. 62 player in America.