College Football’s No. 10 WR Recruit Opens Sweepstakes to Six Elite Programs

It’s never too early for college football programs to get a line on the marquee recruits who will be coming out of high school over the next two seasons, especially when considering the highest ranked prospects who will come to define the 2028 class.

That includes the early effort to get the attention of No. 10 ranked Pearland (Tex.) wide receiver Jaylen Addai, a prospect also considered the best coming out of the Lone Star State, and some of college football’s most high profile schools are looking to get involved.

Where he’s been so far

Already getting some serious attention from established schools, Addai has been credited with making two visits to kick things off, seeing Miami and Notre Dame.

Both are currently among the six best recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle, although the Hurricanes have just one commit in 2028, while the Fighting Irish have none.

Addai is already building relationships with Miami wideouts coach Kevin Beard and Notre Dame positional coach Mike Brown, along with their respective head coaches, who met with the wideout during his visits.

Lone Star visits coming soon

The top ranked player in the state is predictably going to get some serious attention from schools within its borders, as Texas and Texas A&M prepare to host Addai on visits in the near future.

Neither of the schools have earned a commitment from a player in the 2028 class yet, although the Longhorns have No. 2 ranked 2027 wide receiver Easton Royal onside.

Other blue bloods prepare for visits

Alabama and Ohio State are also poised to host Addai for visits on campus at future dates coming up this summer, according to reports.

No. 35 quarterback Charles Scott is pledged to the Crimson Tide as the centerpiece of their 2028 offensive haul, while the Buckeyes have two commitments in that cycle.

Sixth-ranked defensive lineman Jameer Whyce and No. 4 running back Elijah Newman-Hall highlight Ohio State’s ‘28 class.

A very promising WR prospect

Few other wide receivers in the country, and indeed few other prospects at any position, are more highly considered at this stage of the 2028 class than Addai.

An explosive young receiver with the athletic upside and polish to project as a high-level Power Four playmaker, Addai flashes easy acceleration and separation from defensive backs and boasts some serious run after catch ability in space.

Recruiting analysts have reached an early consensus in calling him the No. 3 target in the nation and the No. 10 overall player irrespective of position entering this spring, according to an industry weighted average of the national services.

That average agrees in naming Addai a consensus four-star prospect and notably the No. 1 overall football recruit from the state of Texas in 2028.

(Rivals)