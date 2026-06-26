Historic College Football Rivals Locked in Heated Battle for Elite 4-Star CB Recruit

Four-star cornerback recruit Monsanna Torbert had been a verbal commitment to Curt Cignetti and Indiana going back to the beginning of the year, and was considered an important building block for the program coming off its historic 16-0 national championship run last season.

But then during the spring, the Buckeye State defensive back reversed course and put himself back on the market, quickly attracting the attention of two other Big Ten schools that recently won national championships in a twist that could shake up the 2027 recruiting class.

Who is pursuing the Cincinnati kid?

Torbert, a versatile and athletic player with experience at both quarterback and cornerback in high school, seems to narrowing his attention to a two-school race between Ohio State and Michigan with the two arch-rivals solidifying their position with the prospect ahead of his July 1 deadline.

How the Buckeyes figure in things

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Ohio State has some strong natural advantages as the in-state Power conference program involved for the Cincinnati prospect, with Torbert taking an official visit up I-71 to Columbus in June to build on his relationship with secondary coach Tim Walton.

Two cornerbacks are committed to the Buckeyes’ seventh ranked recruiting class in 2027, including No. 31 Deontay Malone and No. 48 Jaden Carey, and they’re currently considered the favorites for Torbert, based both on his comments and insider opinion.

Torbert himself reflected the opinion of recruiting analysts, when he suggested that Ohio State had taken the lead position in his thinking after meeting with the program, and reflecting on its recent success developing the defensive back position, on that official visit.

But the Wolverines are closing in

Michigan has made a very strong, targeted push for the Cincinnati native, especially after Torbert’s official visit to the program recently, following up on their offer to the prospect back in March, with veteran Kerry Coombs reportedly leading the effort.

That visit coincided with Michigan’s Victors Weekend, culminating in what became a very positive experience for Torbert, who found himself on the receiving end of the Wolverines’ most aggressive recruiting pitch yet, one that may have credibly shifted the momentum.

No. 8 ranked safety Tavares Harrington is Michigan’s highest rated secondary prospect committed to its 2027 recruiting class, itself ranked 13th nationally this cycle.

Why leave Indiana?

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The main reason for Torbert’s decision to decommit from IU arises from his standing in the 2027 recruiting rankings has risen dramatically since his initial pledge to the Hoosiers back on Jan. 10, fueling his reversal and elevating him into a major priority target for other more high profile programs.

When he picked Indiana, Torbert was considered a mid-tier four-star athlete ranked in the 300s, considered more of a high-upside athletic prospect than a polished defensive back.

But he then vaulted nearly 150 spots in the prospect rankings, and is now named the No. 14 cornerback in the nation when taking an average of all the services, with his highest marking at No. 9 positionally, according to ESPN analysts.

That kind of trajectory revealed a fairly common pattern in some recruitments, as players perform well in camps and show off positional versatility that can push their stock upward, creating serious leverage to reopen the process and chase bigger offers.

Ohio State and Michigan are two of the biggest, and both are looking to make their case in the final days before Torbert reaches his deadline.

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