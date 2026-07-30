College Football's No. 1 Uncommitted Recruit Sweepstakes Down to Two National Powers

One of the very best high school football players in the country just changed the face of the 2027 recruiting class by suddenly reclassifying himself up one year.

Now, two college football powerhouse programs are in a perfect position to make a move and earn the pledge of the No. 1 nationally ranked uncommitted prospect in America.

Five-star cornerback A’Mir Sears emerged as the most coveted and highest ranked prospect still on the board in 2027, and now it appears to be a Big Ten vs. ACC race to earn his commitment this week.

Miami is still out in front

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Mario Cristobal’s program still appears to have the overwhelming advantage, as multiple recruiting insiders believe the Pembroke Pines (Fla.) product will eventually pick the Hurricanes.

Miami offered Sears a scholarship very early in his process – in July of 2024, according to reporting – and has been a persistent force in his thinking, developing a serious relationship with him over time and hosting the player on campus on multiple occasions.

College football’s third-ranked recruiting class this summer, the Hurricanes already boast two elite cornerback commitments, both prominent flips, with No. 1 corner Donte Wright (from Georgia) and No. 13 Ai’King Hall (from Oregon) picking The U.

Kyle Whittingham is in play

“Still shooting its shot ,” is how Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong referred to the Wolverines’ effort to lure Sears away from the Hurricanes.

Still among the schools involved or listed as potential finalists in the running, Michigan has kept itself in the conversation, but has not been considered as a serious contender relative to the Hurricanes in recent reporting.

Ranked as the No. 11 recruiting class in the country, the Wolverines have one blue-chip defensive back onside this cycle after earning a pledge from No. 15 cornerback Monsanna Torbert from Ohio.

One of America’s elite prospects

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Back when he was in the 2028 recruiting class, no other player was thought to be better.

Sears was projected as the No. 1 cornerback and the top overall prospect at any position in the country, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite at the time.

And while he’s still getting the five-star treatment from many analysts, Sears was knocked down a bit once he reclassified into the 2027 class, but not too far down.

Sears is currently ranked as the No. 1 overall uncommitted recruit in the 2027 cycle and as the No. 13 overall player in the country, according to an industry weighted average of national recruiting opinion.

That average places Sears as the No. 3 cornerback nationally and the No. 2 recruit coming out of the state of Florida, and as a five-star prospect once again.

Sears brings valuable two-way playing experience during his varsity career, boasting Power Four ready polish and pass coverage ability, and with finely-tuned ball skills that he honed during his time playing the wide receiver position.

Sears makes his decision official on July 31, and right now he looks like the Hurricanes’ prospect to lose.