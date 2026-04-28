SEC Rivals Making Strong Push to Flip Nation’s No. 1 College Football WR Recruit

Lane Kiffin made the biggest coaching splash in college football this past offseason by jumping ship from Ole Miss to LSU, and now he’s looking to pull off one of the most dramatic moves on the recruiting front as he builds his first class.

Five-star New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin top-ranked wide receiver Easton Royal is already committed to one SEC powerhouse, but Kiffin is leading a charge among other conference rivals to convince the blue chip prospect to change his mind.

Where he is right now

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For the past five months, Royal has been committed to Texas and remains the highest ranked prospect pledged to its 2027 recruiting class, the jewel in the crown for Steve Sarkisian in a group that ranks among the top 15 in the country this spring.

But that hasn’t stopped other programs, especially inside the SEC, from making their own push to convince him otherwise, and right now the wide receiver is listening.

Especially to Lane Kiffin..

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LSU has been the most aggressive among those programs in looking to flip Royal, hosting him on campus for the second time this month, including on the most recent occasion with his mother to meet with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

Kiffin already flipped one wide receiver this cycle after convincing top 50 target Ah’Mari Stevens to abandon his Miami commitment and join up with LSU instead, a move that propelled its class into the top 10.

Royal is scheduled to meet with LSU again on May 29 on what will be his first official visit to the program.

Royal taking other visits

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Other SEC contenders are still in play for Royal, as he took in other schools recently.

Among them was Florida, which has emerged as one of the top recruiting classes in 2027 with 10 commitments that include No. 1 interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller and No. 9 quarterback Davin Davidson.

Ole Miss is also getting consideration from Royal, yet to sign a wide receiver to its top 30 class, but with No. 13 quarterback Keegan Croucher onside.

Josh Heupel and Tennessee already made waves by securing the commitment of No. 10 ranked wideout Kesean Bowman, but are still in the mix for Royal in a bid to come away with two of the most blue chip wide receivers in the country.

America’s top WR recruit

Easton Royal/IG

Ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation according to Rivals analysts and as the No. 4 overall prospect by an average of expert recruiting opinion, Royal profiles as a dynamic, very high upside target with the tools to emerge as a Power Four impact player.

He shows a strong blend of size, body control, and fluid athleticism, allowing him to separate effectively and win at multiple levels of the field.

Royal tracks the ball naturally and adjusts well to off target throws, making him a reliable option in contested situations and is particularly dangerous after the catch, displaying vision and burst to create additional yardage.

Right now, the Longhorns are in front to keep that potential on their campus, but they still have some work to do keeping him there.