National Powerhouse Turns Heads After Remarkable College Football Roster Rebuild

No program in college football has generated more offseason buzz than LSU.

Since hiring Lane Kiffin, the SEC powerhouse has transformed from a team searching for answers in the wake of the Brian Kelly exit into one of the sport's most talked-about storylines.

A blockbuster transfer portal haul, a very promising recruiting class, and Kiffin's reputation as one of football's most successful offensive minds have fueled expectations that LSU could become an immediate contender in the SEC and beyond.

The hype isn’t just coming from Baton Rouge. National analysts have pointed to LSU’s aggressive roster rebuild, highlighted by several of the country’s top transfer additions, as one of the most ambitious offseason overhauls in recent memory.

“If this isn’t the most obvious choice, then I’m not sure where you’ve been this offseason,” said CBS Sports analyst Cody Nagel in naming LSU the college football program with the most buzz this offseason, and quite rightly so.

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College football's best transfer class

Arguably no other program in the country pulled off a better transfer portal haul this offseason, emerging as the No. 1 team on the 247Sports big board.

Top overall transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt highlights the group of 41 players who transferred to LSU this year, joining former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and ex-Ole Miss edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, one of four Rebels to defect to Kiffin and the Tigers.

Wide receiver Winston Watkins, blocker Devin Harper, and linebacker T.J. Dottery also left Oxford for Baton Rouge, joining a roster that has College Football Playoff material at nearly every position.

What concerns does LSU have?

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For all the positives that Kiffin’s program has coming into the 2026 season – the return of defensive coordinator Blake Baker, its acquisitions at quarterback and receiver, in particular – there are still some notable unanswered questions heading into this fall.

1. Sam Leavitt’s injury. LSU’s new quarterback missed the end of last season with a foot injury, and it kept him limited for much of this spring’s practice. While the recovery process has been good so far, we’ll know more when he gets more meaningful reps in the fall camp and works with his new receivers.

2. Offensive line. LSU was 99th in sacks allowed and 114th in negative plays surrendered last fall, and while additions like Seaton and Aliou Bah are promising alongside the return of center Braelin Moore, this is a group with limited experience playing together and still needs to prove it can run block.

3. Defensive depth. Umanmielen and Jordan Ross will feature on the edges while DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland will start in the corners, but otherwise LSU has a lot of untried pieces further down the depth chart.

Kiffin has tempered expectations publicly, stressing that significant work remains, but that hasn’t slowed the growing belief that LSU has positioned itself at the center of the college football conversation heading into 2026.

(CBS)