5-Star SEC Commit Rises to No. 1 WR Spot in College Football's 2027 Recruiting Rankings

The summer months of each college football offseason bring about the thick of recruiting season.

Coaches are constantly trying to sell themselves to recruits on visits in hopes of earning a commitment. Despite the fact that visits will continue through the end of June, many of the most coveted prospects in the cycle have already announced their decisions.

Five-star wide receiver and Texas commit Easton Royal has been one of the most coveted recruits throughout the cycle. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder from New Orleans, Louisiana, once again received praise on the recruiting trail in the form of updated rankings on Thursday.

Rivals bumped him up to the No. 6 prospect and No. 1 wide receiver in its industry five-star rankings, four slots ahead of his previous ranking.

Royal logged 3,244 all-purpose yards and 43 touchdowns in his first two seasons of varsity football at Brother Martin High School, earning all-state and Louisiana 5A Offensive Most Valuable Player in 2025. Royal also runs in the 100 and 200-meter dashes for Brother Martin's track and field team.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described Royals as a "dynamic playmaker down the field and as a run-after-catch threat in the screen and short-to-intermediate game" and noted that he "varies speeds but consistently plays with urgency to maximize acceleration and explosion" in a scouting report from March.

Recruitment to Texas

The Longhorns began their recruitment of Royal by offering him a scholarship in May of 2025. The day after his visit to its season finale against Texas A&M, Royal committed to Texas in November of 2025.

Royal visited the Longhorns again in January and will officially visit them on June 19, marking the final of his three official visits this summer. Should it cross the finish line with Royal, Texas will reel in its first five-star wide receiver signee since Kaliq Lockett in the 2025 cycle.

Threats to flip Royal from Texas

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The most obvious and foreboding threat to flip Royal away from the Longhorns is LSU. Royal has visited the Tigers on three different occasions since the beginning of April, most recently for an official visit on May 29.

The Tigers already flipped four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens from Miami and landed in-state four-star Braylon Calais in mid-April. Lane Kiffin's staff would love to flip a coveted in-state prospect to its cause as a part of its first recruiting class.

As it has with many other prospects, Florida has made a late push in Royal's recruitment. He visited the Gators for a spring practice in March and ventured back for an official visit on Thursday.

Florida already holds commits from a trio of four-star wide receivers, and flipping Royal would give it possession of two of the top six five-stars in Rivals' updated rankings.