Elite 5-Star RB Announces Final Four College Football Destinations

It’s Final Four season for one of the most promising and gifted offensive skill players looking to make his commitment during the 2027 college football recruiting cycle.

Five star Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School running back David Gabriel Georges remains one of the highest ranked players nationally at any position, and now the prospect has revealed his closest interest in four elite college football programs ahead of his decision.

What schools are in contention?

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right now, the race is down to three SEC programs and a Big Ten powerhouse that won the national championship recently.

Ohio State appears to lead the way for Gabriel Georges, ranking fourth nationally in the 2027 recruiting rankings and, while stacking up elite five star talent again, is yet to secure the commitment of a running back.

The other school out in front competing with the Buckeyes is Tennessee , a top 15 recruiting class that boasts No. 8 wide receiver Kesean Bowman, but also has not yet brought a running back into the ‘27 fold.

The other SEC schools in play

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia and Ole Miss round out the top four for Gabriel Georges, although one of those schools has already made a splash at the position.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have secured the pledge of consensus No. 1 ranked running back (and No. 6 overall prospect) Kemon Spell to their 2027 class.

Pete Goldings’ Rebels have yet to earn the commitment of a running back, but boasts a top 15 class heavy on defensive prospects.

A highly decorated player

Gabriel Georges came off a productive season that resulted in his not only winning a major award in his home state, but an elite national honor, too.

The running back won the Mr. Football honor in the state of Tennessee for being the top player in his classification, and was then named the MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year for his play as a sophomore.

Other winners of that latter honor include Derrick Henry, Jaxson Dart, and Kyler Murray.

One of America’s top RB recruits

Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Few other prospects at any position have more potential in the current cycle.

Gabriel Georges is a Saturday-ready skill prospect who boasts serious burst and quickness to emerge as a freshman starter for a playoff contender right away.

At around 6 feet and 205 pounds, the tailback has the size and frame to impose himself when running on the inside, and the lateral speed to skirt out of traffic and make big plays to the outside.

A highly ranked prospect

Gabriel Georges is listed as the No. 2 running back in the country and the No. 13 overall prospect at any position, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks Gabriel Georges as a five star recruit and the top overall player from the state of Tennessee in 2027.

Gabriel Georges ran for 1,605 yards on the ground and scored 25 touchdowns during his most recent varsity season, averaging a stunning 11.9 yards per attempt.