Three National Powerhouses Rejected by 4-Star OT in Major Recruitment Update

Offensive tackles are among the more important positions in college football, and another key recruit at that position has come off the board.

Four-star offensive tackle out of Locust Grove, Georgia, Timi Aliu announced his commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Monday. He joins a Nebraska class that now has 11 commits, and ranks as the No. 20 recruiting class in the country.

While the Cornhuskers were victorious in his recruitment, there were three major programs who were left at the altar.

Two SEC powerhouses turned down

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall speaks after spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall has hit the ground running in a big way on the recruiting trail in Gainesville, as he has already landed 16 commits in what will be his first full recruiting class. While they can't win every recruiting battle, Florida is in a great position already in the 2027 class, ranking No. 6 in all of college football.

The Gators' class is headlined by five-star and No. 1 offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller, who will be paired with four-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson. Although no team will turn down more offensive line help, the Gators may not be as appealing considering their firepower at the tackle position.

The other SEC programs who found themselves rejected by Aliu were the Georgia Bulldogs. Their class currently ranks as the No. 33 class in the country, which means keeping the Peach State product home would have boosted their class tremendously. With that being said, Kirby Smart and the Dawgs already hold commitments from three offensive tackles in the class.

ACC powerhouse also whiffs

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the first half at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unlike the other two programs who seem to be set or at least closer to being at capacity for offensive tackles, the Clemson Tigers have yet to add a lineman in their 2027 class. They still hold the No. 22 class in the country, but have yet to bolster their offensive line just yet.

We all know recruitments aren't over until the pen is put to paper on signing day, but that doesn't mean it's not difficult to flip recruits. With Aliu off of the board, 16 of the top 31 offensive tackle recruits have verbally committed to a program already.

In a class with just three offensive tackles that are composite five-stars, teams appear to be making moves for a tackle, and will likely go to great lengths to ensure that they don't lose them down the stretch.