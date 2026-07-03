College Football's No. 5 WR Makes Decision That Shakes Up Three Major Programs

College football’s summer evaluation period is heating up as we move into the month of July, and now one of the top remaining uncommitted five star players has made his move.

In the process, a Big Ten powerhouse program took a big step forward in the 2027 cycle and left two other SEC hopefuls looking for answers at the wide receiver position after No. 5 ranked target Xavier Sabb revealed his commitment decision.

Xavier Sabb is a Duck

As appeared to be the case late in Sabb’s process, Oregon emerged as, and remained, the favorite, as Dan Lanning’s program secured a verbal pledge from the five-star wide receiver, the prospect revealed in a statement heading into Independence Day weekend.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Xavier Sabb has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 195 WR chose the Ducks over LSU, Tennessee, and UCLA



“I’m locked in and ready to bring a national championship to Eugene, Oregon”https://t.co/CfIrHAIrzU pic.twitter.com/HG0KnV0BUP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 3, 2026

Sabb developed his strongest and most longstanding relationship with the Ducks program during his process, making contact with Lanning as a freshman and met with the program on multiple occasions, culminating in an official on June 19.

What he saw there clearly convinced him, as Sabb was convinced by Oregon’s culture, the quality of its facilities, its coaching caliber, and national championship vision.

Sabb’s commitment allowed the Ducks to move into the No. 3 position in the updated national recruiting rankings on Friday, with 24 total commitments that include 16 blue chip prospects, two of which – Sabb and No. 7 edge Rashad Streets – are five-stars.

Who missed out on him?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A pair of SEC outfits and an emerging Big Ten hopeful were under consideration when Sabb revealed his finalists, but lost out to the Ducks when the wideout made his decision.

LSU was a serious finalist in Sabb’s thinking, hosting him on an official visit on May 29 and during the school’s recent five star weekend that also included meet ups with No. 1 wideout and Texas commit Easton Royal and top overall prospect Jalen Brewster.

Lane Kiffin’s operation made a very good impression on Sabb, enough to stay in his thinking until the very end, with the coach’s staff actively involved.

Sabb also developed a rapport with Tennessee, visiting multiple times unofficially before an official face to face in mid June, saying that the Volunteers have always held a serious position for him.

UCLA received an official visit from Sabb on June 5 and made a late, aggressive pitch as new head coach Bob Chesney led a charge that included a positive meeting at Westwood in a notable move that could bode well for the Bruins program emerging as a credible destination for major recruits.

A very elite WR hopeful

A multiple-sport athlete, Sabb brings proven athleticism to the wide receiver position, boasting quickness and playmaking ability as a big play threat who can churn out serious yards after the catch and log meaningful time as a return specialist.

Sabb had 59 grabs as a junior while covering 897 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns at Glassboro (N.J.), emerging as the No. 5 wide receiver in the country, according to an average of expert national recruiting opinion.