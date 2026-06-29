National Powerhouse Clear Favorite in 5-Way Battle to Land College Football's No. 5 WR

Oregon has put itself in the driver's seat for one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2027 class, and the rest of the country is taking notice.

Five-star athlete Xavier Sabb out of Glassboro, NJ, has drawn serious interest from Tennessee, LSU, Alabama and Georgia, but the Ducks appear to have separated themselves after a string of strong visits this offseason.

On3 insider Steve Wiltfong did not hold back when asked about Oregon's standing in the race during a recent episode of the Wiltfong Whip Around.

What is Oregon's status with Xavier Sabb?

Host Josh Newberg asked Wiltfong directly for a confidence level on Oregon landing the five-star wideout. Wiltfong's answer left little room for doubt.

"As high as it can be," Wiltfong said.

That kind of certainty from one of the most connected voices in the recruiting industry says plenty about where this recruitment stands heading into the back half of the summer.

Sabb has been to Eugene multiple times since the spring, and the relationship traces back further than most. Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning extended an offer to Sabb when he was still in the eighth grade, giving the Ducks a head start that has carried into his junior year.

Oregon coaches have leaned into that history. The program has made Sabb a priority target at receiver even as it continues chasing other names at the position, and the staff's consistency appears to be resonating with a recruit who has options nearly everywhere he looks.

Who else is chasing the five-star wideout?

Tennessee, LSU, Alabama and Georgia have all stayed engaged, and each brings something different to the table.

Tennessee sits closest to home among the group, and the Volunteers have built a receiver room that already includes ESPN's No. 8 national wideout Kesean Bowman.

LSU hosted Sabb for a major recruiting weekend that doubled as a showcase for top prospects, including five-star wideout and Texas commit Easton Royal and five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, who is pledged to Texas Tech.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama brings a family angle that no other program can match. Sabb's older brothers, defensive back Keon Sabb and wide receiver Amari Sabb, both play for the Crimson Tide, and that connection keeps Tuscaloosa in the conversation even as Oregon's momentum builds elsewhere.

Georgia rounds out the group, maintaining steady interest in Sabb without emerging as the favorite at any point this cycle.