Elite 4-Star WR Recruit Announces SEC-Heavy Top 5 Schools

One of the more highly considered wide receiver prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle has received plenty of interest from around the country, but now the player is narrowing his own interest to five elite programs as he nears a decision.

Four-star Pflugerville (Tex.) wide receiver Tre Moore has revealed his five finalists, including a list that is heavy on the SEC as he closes in on his commitment this summer.

SEC blue bloods in the mix

Coaches from several major programs have been meeting with Moore and his family in person, and the wide receiver is poised to embark on a stream of visits in the future.

Among them will be LSU , which is set to meet with Moore on April 1 before logging an official visit from April 17-19.

“I had a great relationship with them when they were at Ole Miss. Them just going to LSU is just the added bonus because that used to be my favorite school,” Moore said of the program.

Lane Kiffin’s 2027 class currently sits outside the top 35 on the industry average recruiting rankings, and is yet to earn a commitment from a wide receiver.

Lone Star rivals in the conversation

Texas and Texas A&M are in the mix for the in-state prospect, with the Longhorns preparing to host Moore on April 14 after he visits the Aggies on March 31.

Both schools are among the most successful in the 2027 recruiting cycle, as the Aggies are fourth and the Longhorns eighth in the country near the end of February.

Texas A&M is yet to bring on a wide receiver to its class, but Texas has the consensus No. 2 wideout in the country onside after five-star Easton Royal’s commitment, although the New Orleans product is reportedly still looking around.

CFP runner-up is in play

Miami sits inside the top dozen of the 2027 team recruiting rankings with a class that, while low in commitments (just four), is high in quality.

At the top of that list is four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, although the Hurricanes pledge is also still hearing from other programs.

Moore will meet with Miami in April and May, and the program has been involved in recruiting him since his sophomore year.

Big Ten insurgent school to watch

Washington is also in the mix, as Moore revealed to Rivals, as the Big Ten hopefuls have impressed with the No. 24 ranked ‘27 class with seven commitments thus far.

Those include four-star No. 41 nationally-ranked Sumner (Wash.) wide receiver Braylon Pope.

Moore said he was impressed with the game-day atmosphere in Seattle when on a previous meet with the Huskies and noted that the program felt like family.

How he rates as a recruit

Moore has consistently been considered one of the 25 best wide receivers in the 2027 football recruiting cycle, according to analysts.

Currently, the Texas native is rated as the No. 21 wide receiver prospect in the nation and the No. 19 overall recruit from the Lone Star State, according to an industry weighted average from the national recruiting services.

That average marks Moore as the No. 140 overall player in the 2027 class and names him as a consensus four-star player across all platforms.

What he’s done on the field

This wide receiver prospect has seen a consistent improvement in production over three seasons at Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas.

His best outing by far came this past season as a junior, as he posted personal-best marks in catches, yards, averages per catch and per game, and touchdowns.

Moore finished the 2025 campaign with 85 receptions for 1,443 total yards and had 19 touchdown grabs over 13 appearances for Weiss.

That represents most of his high school output over that time, in which Moore has 26 touchdown receptions off 124 total catches for 2,008 yards, according to MaxPreps.

What the experts are thinking

Right now, one SEC powerhouse leads the way, while its in-state rival is right behind.

Texas currently sits out in front in the race to eventually earn Moore’s commitment, with a 32.4 percent chance, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

In a close second place is Texas A&M, which has a 21.5 percent shot to earn the wide receiver’s pledge, according to that same metric.

Miami has a 5.4 percent chance to grab Moore for its 2027 class, per the Rivals average.

(Rivals)