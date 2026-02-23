Four College Football Programs Race to Flip 4-Star WR From Playoff Team

One of the most promising wide receivers in the 2027 college football recruiting class remains firmly committed to a program that played for the national championship this past season, but that won’t stop other rivals from trying to change his mind.

Four-star Hollywood (Fla.) wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens originally gave his commitment to Miami, but four other college football teams are set to host him on official visits looking to flip him from the Hurricanes, according to Rivals.

Who’s in play for Stevens?

Right now, four blue blood SEC programs are looking to get Stevens away from Miami.

The one that appears to have the biggest chance to flip him is LSU , as Lane Kiffin embarks on his first offseason as head coach.

“LSU is probably the closest to Miami. They’re coming very hard,” Stevens told Rivals.

Wide receivers coach George McDonald met with the wide receiver in January, and an official visit to Baton Rouge is currently scheduled for April 18.

LSU ranks outside the top 35 in the latest industry average national recruiting rankings with two commitments so far, but none at the wide receiver position.

Longhorns are involved

Texas is in almost daily communication with Stevens, he revealed.

“Texas is on me almost every day. They came to see me and they’re trying hard to change my mind,” he said of the Longhorns.

He’s set to be in Austin for an official visit on June 19.

Texas sits in the No. 9 position nationally in the 2027 recruiting rankings, a class boosted by the presence of near-consensus five-star, No. 2 ranked wide receiver Easton Royal.

SEC rivals in play

Georgia is on a roll on the 2027 recruiting front, sitting pretty with the fifth-ranked class and with consensus five-star No. 1 ranked running back Kemon Spell onside.

“They win and get guys to the NFL,” Stevens said simply of the Bulldogs, who he’ll visit on June 5.

Tennessee averages out as the 18th best recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, but is yet to sign a wide receiver as it gets in the picture for the Hurricanes pledge.

Stevens likes the Vols’ offense and the efforts they’re making to get close to him.

“Tennessee throws the ball, and I like how their staff is getting to know me and my family,” he said.

He hasn’t forgotten Miami, though

Far from it. Stevens says other schools will have to work hard to get him out of his commitment to the Hurricanes.

“My commitment is strong,” he said.

“I would say I’m locked in with Miami, but I’m still looking at the same time... I still want to enjoy the process. There are places I still want to see.”

Stevens remains Miami’s highest-placed 2027 commit, one of four overall for Mario Cristobal’s class.

How he rates as a recruit

Stevens is considered one of the top 30 wide receiver prospects in the country, according to analysts.

A consensus four-star player, Stevens is rated as the No. 27 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 22 overall prospect from Florida, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks Stevens as the No. 211 overall recruit in the 2027 football class.

(Rivals)

