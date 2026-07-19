College Football’s No. 2 RB Receives Unexpected Message Ahead of Major Decision

Fast and furious. That's probably the best way to describe the activity on the college football recruiting trail since the beginning of summer.

At this stage, there are only two composite five-stars who remain uncommitted; No. 2 running back David Gabriel Georges and No. 3 running back Landen Williams-Callis.

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Both prospects plan to make their announcements before the season begins.

In fact, Gabriel Georges is scheduled to go off the board on Wednesday, July 22. Going into his decision, the elite recruit is focused on Tennessee, Ohio State, and Ole Miss.

Could a last-minute unexpected message help influece where Gabriel Georges Ends Up?

Tennessee RB Believes DGG Would Give Volunteers Best Backfield In SEC

Tennessee star running back DeSean Bishop recently sat down for an interview with On3's Pete Nakos.

During the course of the conversation, Bishop was asked about Gabriel Georges.

The second-team All-SEC selection is supporting whatever decision he makes, but also believes that the Volunteers would have the best backfield in the SEC with the addition of Gabriel Georges.

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“Shout out to him, I know he’s been working hard. Whatever decision he makes, we’ve got to respect it. But obviously, I would love to see him in the orange," Bishop said.

"We have a long history of elite running backs. You go into that running back room we have; I don’t think anybody can touch it in the SEC. But shout out to him," Bishop added. "Whatever he decides to do, I hope it’s the best decision for him.”

Tennessee and Ohio State appear to be the two front-runners going into Wednesday. Both programs have competitive financial packages on the table, and there's a belief that Gabriel Georges might be the highest-paid running back in the 2027 cycle.

The Volunteers would hate to see Gabriel Georges leave the state, even if he's originally from Canada. Gabriel Georges officially visited all three of his finalists in recent months.

The Buckeyes are leaning on relationships, with running backs coach Carlos Locklyn heavily involved. There's also a proven NFL Factory in Columbus.

With confidence on each side just a few days out from Gabriel Georges' announcement, it'll be interesting to see if Ohio State or Tennessee comes out on top, with an outside opportunity for Ole Miss to swoop in as a dark horse.

During his junior season at Baylor School, Gabriel Georges rushed 161 times for 1,749 yards and 27 touchdowns. He was honored as the MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-0, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 10 overall prospect, the No. 2 RB, and the No. 1 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

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