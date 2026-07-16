College Football's No. 3 RB Announces Major Update Amid National Interest

Landen Williams-Callis is among a handful of 2027 running back prospects scheduled to announce his college decision in the coming weeks.

The four-star prospect from Richmond, Texas, will make his decision on August 1, and he has pared his list of finalists to five Power Four programs.

Where does Williams-Callis rank in the class of 2027?

Rivals ranks Williams-Callis as the No. 3 running back, No. 6 prospect in Texas and the No. 49 overall prospect in its industry rankings for the class of 2027.

In his previous three seasons of high school football, Williams-Callis ran for a combined 7,551 yards and 125 touchdowns and caught 54 passes for 728 yards and seven touchdowns. He helped Randle High School to consecutive state championship appearances in 2024 and 2025.

Williams-Callis hails from an NFL bloodline; his uncle, Michael Lewis, and his cousins, James and Jacquizz Rodgers, all played in the league in the last 25 years. The latter Rodgers played running back at Oregon State in college and spent nine seasons in the NFL.

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports described Williams-Callis as an "ultra-productive back who boasts high-volume durability and explosive big-play juice" and noted that he "often plays at a different speed than everybody else on the field" in a scouting report from March.

Which SEC programs are pursuing Williams-Callis?

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Naturally, Williams-Callis is a major target for both SEC powers within the state of Texas.

Texas A&M's 2027 recruiting class is the strongest nationally, but it has yet to receive a commitment from a running back. On the other hand, Noah Roberts, the No. 19 running back in the class, committed to Texas on May 2.

Missouri is the other SEC program chasing Williams-Callis in his recruitment. Members of the Tigers' coaching staff have visited Williams-Callis on two different occasions, and he officially visited Missouri on June 5.

The Tigers already flipped in-state running back Kingston Miles away from Auburn on June 22. Miles ranks as the No. 17 running back in the class of 2027.

Who else is pursuing Williams-Callis?

Oct 22, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Houston Cougars running back Duke Catalon (2) is chased down the sidelines by SMU Mustangs defensive back Darrion Millines (29) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. SMU won 38-16. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams-Callis' other two finalists are Houston and SMU, a pair of in-state Power Four programs looking to add their first top-150 prospect in the class.

SMU's 2027 class is only seven commits deep, and none of those seven commitments are from running backs. Quarterback Malachi Zeigler and wide receiver Trey Haralson are the only blue-chip commitments.

Houston also only boasts two blue-chip commitments, but it at least holds a commitment from a running back. In-state three-star KJ Porter announced his commitment to the Cougars back on April 22.