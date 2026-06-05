Texas A&M's 2025 season was historic by almost every measure. The Aggies opened 11-0 for the first time since 1992, tied for the SEC's best regular-season record at 7-1, and made the program's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

In just his second year, head coach Mike Elko had taken Texas A&M from a middle-of-the-pack program to 11-2 and into the national title conversation.

Then came the gut-punch. On December 20, with the nation watching at Kyle Field, the Aggies fell 10-3 to No. 10 Miami in the CFP first round. A Marcel Reed interception in the end zone with 24 seconds left sealed a scoreless, gutting offensive performance. And just like that, the Aggies historic season was over.

Elko regrouped instantly.

On June 2, 2026, Rivals released its Top 50 classes in the Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, and the result was shocking: Texas A&M claimed the No. 1 spot, ahead of Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Georgia, Texas, and every blue blood in college football.

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Texas A&M's 2027 class consists of thirteen total commits, highlighted by five five-stars, the most of any program by a wide margin.

Leading the class is No. 1 offensive tackle Mark Matthews, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound physical marvel out of Fort Lauderdale's St. Thomas Aquinas. Miami was once the overwhelming 92% favorite to land him. A&M flipped the entire script, ultimately earning Matthews' commitment on May 15, 2026, over the Hurricanes, LSU, and Georgia.

Right alongside him is No. 1 safety Kamarui Dorsey (Hampton, Ga.), a 6-foot-3, 190-pound coverage weapon who scouts described as "physically imposing" and "versatile," committing in November 2025 over Georgia, Ohio State, FSU, LSU, and Nebraska, then shutting down his recruitment entirely.

No. 3 IOL Kennedy Brown is a true local product, out of Kingwood, just outside Houston, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound blocker with a 7-foot wingspan who picked A&M over Texas, Florida, Alabama, and LSU in April 2026. Keeping Brown in-state was massive.

New Orleans native Zyron Forstall, the No. 2 EDGE in the class, transferred to Florida's IMG Academy before committing to the Aggies in March 2026, bypassing Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, Notre Dame, and LSU. He made it clear from his first visit to College Station that something felt different there.

No. 5 CB Raylaun Henry of Baltimore's St. Frances Academy rounds out the five-star haul, choosing A&M over Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Penn State back in November 2025.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Then there's the Texas pipeline. In addition to Brown, four-stars JayQuan Snell (Waxahachie, S), Kaden McCarty (Houston, EDGE), Kaeden Scott (San Antonio, OT), and DeMarrion Johnson (Tyler, OT) all chose the Aggies, along with multiple three-stars, keeping the state's top talent exactly where it belongs.

The Aggies held the No. 7 overall recruiting class in 2026. Now, with back-to-back elite classes under Elko, it's clear he's completely shifted the culture and built a perennial contender down in College Station.