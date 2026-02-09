No. 1 RB in Arizona predicted to sign with college football powerhouse

The pursuit of the premier backfield talent in the Grand Canyon State has reached a critical juncture as national recruiting experts begin to align on his likely destination. This standout athlete from Chandler has spent the last two seasons rewriting record books and collecting scholarship offers from nearly every major conference in the country.

A blend of elite track speed and physical durability has transformed this local prospect into one of the most coveted offensive weapons in the 2027 class. With a resume that includes dominant high school production and national ranking accolades, the young runner recently narrowed his focus toward a handful of blue-chip programs capable of competing for championships.

Recent developments suggest a specific Pacific Northwest power has secured a significant lead in this high-stakes recruitment following a successful unofficial visit.

While several historic programs in the Midwest and South remain in contention, the momentum has shifted toward a coaching staff known for its modern offensive innovation and aggressive development of professional-level talent.

Expert prediction for top Arizona running back recruit Noah Roberts

Rivals Vice President of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong recently issued a formal prediction favoring Oregon to land the commitment of Noah Roberts.

The four-star prospect from Basha High School is currently regarded as the top-rated running back in Arizona and the No. 105 overall player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Roberts has seen his stock rise following a sophomore campaign in which he tallied 1,067 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 7 yards per carry. His versatility is equally impressive as he contributed 32 receptions for 358 yards and four additional scores through the air.

These numbers are supported by a verified track background featuring a personal best of 10.77 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

The Ducks have leveraged their recent on-field success and a multi-dimensional offensive scheme to appeal to the elite ball carrier. Roberts noted that the program’s ability to utilize running backs in various roles makes it an ideal fit for his skill set.

Despite strong interest from Michigan, Texas, and Notre Dame, the relationship established during his recent trip to Eugene has placed Oregon at the forefront of his recruitment.

National analyst Greg Biggins described Roberts as the best back to emerge from the state since Bijan Robinson, citing his initial burst and ability to finish runs falling forward. This high praise coincides with a busy timeline during which Roberts has received 37 scholarship offers since the summer of 2023.

