College Football's No. 6 Overall Recruit Braylon Clark Announces Top 12 Programs

The grind of recruiting is unending, and even as the 2026 season gets rolling, one of the top prospects for 2028 is trimming his list down to a dozen schools. Top wide receiver Braylon Clark, ranked as the No. 6 player in the '28 class by Rivals, announced his top dozen schools to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett,, and the list includes a veritable whos who of college football.

NEWS: Five-Star WR Braylon Clark is down to 12 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 195 WR from Charlotte, NC is ranked as the No. 6 Recruit in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/iYhqAJxeqq pic.twitter.com/dnFsq2nitO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 7, 2026

A favorite for Clark?

If Rivals' internal predictions are any indication, Ryan Day and Ohio State might be the favorite to beat in the race for Clark. Ohio State is one of Clark's top schools and the 6'3" North Carolina prep standout has seen over 86% of Rivals' insider predictions placing him with the Buckeyes.

This would be an interesting event as Ohio State already has a 2028 commitment from Jett Harrison, who Rivals ranks as the top player nationally in the class. Harrison, the son of legendary NFL receiver Marvin Harrison, would team with Clark to give OSU two of the top three receivers in the 2028 national class. Ohio State already also has a commit from 2027 five-star receiver Jamier Brown.

The competitors for Clark

Among the other schools involved with Clark's recruit are six SEC schools. Clark has no in-state schools on his list, but living in the footprint of the SEC and ACC definitely seems to be impacting his top schools. The SEC candidates for Clark are LSU, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, and South Carolina. The Gamecocks seem like the team on the outside of the top schools for Clark, but Rivals documents a total of eight unofficial visits to South Carolina, dating back as far as 2023. Given that Carolina is just under 100 miles away from Charlotte, the Gamecocks are the program with geography on their side. Interestingly, while Clark visited several in-state schools-- North Carolina State, North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forrest, and Appalachian State-- none of those in-state schools made Clark's list of finalists.

Top ACC programs Miami and Clemson are also involved in Clark's recruitment. The other schools-- Indiana, Oregon, and Southern California-- hail from the Big Ten. Clark has visited at least 15 schools, accordingly to Rivals, with only a visit to Oregon being outside the Eastern half of the United States.

Clark will likely see a fierce battle in his recruitment. As a sophomore in 2025, he caught 65 passes for 1,093 yards and a dozen touchdowns. Clark's combination of size (6'3"), speed, and athleticism renders him a top target across the naitonal wide receiver corps. But as the 2026 season gets going, the make-up of that recruiting battle is beginning to take shape.