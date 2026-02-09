Coveted RB prospect schedules official visits with major college football programs

An emerging running back prospect in the 2027 college football recruiting class is starting to attract some serious attention and has already picked up nearly two dozen offers as he continues his process.

Two of those offers currently stick out, as three-star Marion (Ark.) running back Jeremiah Dent has set up official visits with two notable college football programs, according to Rivals.

Dent is coming off a very productive junior varsity season at Marion this past fall, running 102 times for 1,057 total yards while catching 30 passes for 490 yards.

Who is in the picture?

Right now, it looks like in-state Arkansas is out in the lead for Dent.

The running back is poised to schedule an official visit with the Razorbacks in the near future as Ryan Silverfield embarks on his first season as head coach and looks to make a good first impression on the recruiting front.

Currently, the Razorbacks have just one commitment on the books in their 2027 football recruiting efforts, as three-star Sheridan (Ark.) interior offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant has given his pledge to the school.

NFL legend is in the mix

The other program currently out in front for Dent appears to be North Carolina , as eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick looks ahead to his second season looking to improve from his 4-8 debut in 2025.

Belichick and the Tar Heels are a little further along in their recruiting efforts when assembling their 2027 class so far.

North Carolina has three commitments, including four-star Rolesville (N.C.) athlete Marquis Bryant, three-star IMG Academy safety Charles Roberts, and three-star Chaminade (Calif.) athlete Skylar Robinson.

Another SEC hopeful?

Auburn also appears to be showing interest in the running back, hosting him to its campus back in the middle of January, a visit he said he enjoyed.

First-year head coach Alex Golesh has one commitment in the Tigers’ 2027 class, earning the pledge of three-star Plantation (Fla.) tight end Trae Proctor.

How he rates as a recruit

Analysts have been high on Dent throughout his process, forming a consensus on naming him a three-star prospect at the running back position.

Dent is currently listed as the No. 59 running back in the country and the No. 816 overall player nationally, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, the running back is also considered the No. 3 overall football recruit from the state of Arkansas in 2027.

What the experts are thinking

One SEC school appears to be running away with Dent at this stage.

That would be hometown Arkansas , which outpaces every other school in contention by a long way, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Dent is currently given a near-universal 97.3 percent chance to ultimately sign with the Razorbacks, according to that metric.

(Rivals)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams