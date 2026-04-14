Elite 4-Star CB Prospect Reveals Top 4 College Football Programs

One of the more promising defensive prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting class has been shooting up the player rankings this cycle, and now has the interest of some notable programs to show for it, and the interest is mutual.

Four-star Garland (Tex.) cornerback Montre Jackson has narrowed his interest down to four college football programs, including three in the Lone Star State and one SEC school that just came off a playoff run. What schools are in contention?

The presumptive leader?

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That appears to be Texas , the rising SEC program that has been trending up the most recently in the race for Jackson’s attention during his process.

Expert opinion is leaning strongly towards the Longhorns, which have an 86.4 percent chance to sign the player, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Greedy James is the Longhorns’ sole defensive back pledged to the 2027 haul, ranking as the No. 45 safety in the country, and No. 2 wide receiver Easton Royal and No. 16 edge rusher Cameron Hall currently lead the program this cycle.

SEC up and comer in the mix

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Ole Miss has been involved in Jackson’s process for a while, and he named the recent College Football Playoff team as one of his final four.

Pete Golding followed his playoff run with a recruiting class that ranks among the top 15 nationally in 2027, with two defensive line prospects and a linebacker onside, but is yet to secure the pledge of a defensive back as they pursue Jackson.

Local team wants in

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The interest between Jackson and SMU is definitely mutual, with the campus right near his family, but it’s not just the local draw that makes the Mustangs a contender.

Jackson has developed a strong relationship with SMU coaches, including head coach Rhett Lashlee, and said he sees a path towards him playing early with the program.

SMU has enjoyed a productive April, earning the commitment of two of its four 2027 pledges, including No. 15 interior offensive lineman Qua Ford and No. 27 wide receiver Trey Haralson, a pair of four-star prospects that put the Mustangs into the top 15.

No. 2 class is in contention

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One of the most promising recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle is among those final four schools that Jackson listed as his preferred options.

Texas Tech recently shot up into the No. 2 position in the industry generated national recruiting rankings on the back of a very strong defensive class that includes consensus No. 1 defensive lineman Jalen Brewster and No. 3 edge rusher Anthony Sweeney.

The previous belief was that the Red Raiders were the favorites to earn Jackson’s commitment, and while they may not be the leader anymore, the reigning Big 12 champions are still involved in the mix for the four-star defensive back.

How he rates as a prospect

Jackson is hailed as a potential early Power Four starter in the defensive backfield, boasting a diverse skill set and elite pass coverage ability.

Able to successfully cover a number of offensive patterns and with the speed to match up against and close in on ball carriers, the Texas prospect in particular shines when having to defend the red zone.

A genuine ball hawk who has been breaking up passes on a regular basis -- credited with 9 pass defenses last fall -- Jackson has been steadily rising up the recruiting rankings, with four elite programs now in pursuit to show for it.

NEWS: Four-Star CB Montre Jackson is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 185 CB from Garland, TX is ranked as a Top 5 CB in the Lone Star State (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?https://t.co/mS78sZ60OK pic.twitter.com/5uXh2JJVDN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2026