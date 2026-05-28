Lane Kiffin Surges as New Favorite to Flip College Football’s No. 1 Wide Receiver

What happens over this coming weekend could result in a change in the balance of power in the SEC as the nation’s No. 1 ranked wide receiver hits the road for what could prove to be a very consequential few days in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Top-ranked five-star New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin wide receiver Easton Royal has been committed to one SEC powerhouse for the last seven months, but pressure appears to be mounting as another conference blue blood is making serious inroads.

Easton Royal meets LSU

The Advertiser-Imagn Images

America’s best high school wide receiver recruit will be taking a personal visit to LSU over this coming weekend, as the school appears to “lead the charge” in potentially flipping him from his current commitment to Texas, according to Rivals.

Royal’s meeting with Lane Kiffin and the Tigers will be his fourth visit to the program, which named Kiffin its new head coach just one day after the wide receiver committed to the Longhorns.

Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong revealed his belief that LSU is the “team best positioned to ultimately get this done.”

In keeping with college football’s ongoing talent acquisition trends, the NIL factor figures to be important in Royal’s decision, and LSU appears to be hard at work creating a package that could entice the Louisiana native to back out of his Texas pledge.

Five-star weekend at LSU

Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Royal won’t be the only blue-chip recruit stopping by Baton Rouge this weekend, as college football’s No. 10 ranked recruiting class looks to make a good impression.

Defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 cycle and a current Texas Tech commitment, will also take a visit to LSU around the same time as he broadens his horizons amid persistent rumors he could flip from the reigning Big 12 champions.

No. 5 ranked edge rusher Abraham Sesay will also meet with Kiffin and his people, as will No. 4 wide receiver Xavier Sabb in what will be a few crucial days for the program.

Who else is looking to flip Easton Royal?

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A trio of other SEC programs are looking to get their foot in the door with the wide receiver, hosting him on previous visits and looking to meet up again soon.

Royal is set to meet the Florida program up close in mid-June, according to recent reporting, with new head coach Jon Sumrall getting aggressive in their pursuit of the top wideout and build on what was a successful meet up back in March.

Ole Miss is also in the picture after hosting Royal for a visit at the start of May as head coach Pete Golding still searches for an impact wide receiver in his first recruiting class.

Royal has also shown interest in Tennessee that culminated in an unofficial visit in March and with another meet scheduled for early June, with the player noting in comments that the Vols, who still boast the pledge of No. 10 wideout Kesean Bowman, were treating him like a need.

America's top WR recruit

Easton Royal/IG

Listed as the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation by Rivals analysts and the No. 4 overall player by an average of national recruiting opinion, Royal profiles as a dynamic, high upside target with the tools to emerge as an immediate Power Four impact player.

Royal shows an elite blend of size, body control, and athleticism, allowing him to separate effectively from defenders and win at any level of the field.

The five-star wideout tracks the ball well and easily adjusts to off target throws, making him a reliable outlet in contested situations, and has proven to be dangerous after the catch, with the vision and burst to create additional yards.

Recruiting insider: LSU is “home”

Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

247Sports recruiting analyst Tom Loy has heard from several people that the question of Royal eventually flipping from Texas to LSU is a done deal in all but name.

“It’s not going to be easy, but whether everybody’s wrong or not, every single person I talked to around Easton Royal says he’s going to eventually flip to LSU ,” Loy said.

He added: “It’s just that simple. It’s where he wants to be. It’s home. He’s going to be a Tiger. Lane Kiffin is going to get it done.”

That’s up to Kiffin and LSU to make a reality, and for Texas to go all out in preventing. Whichever way that goes could be decided in part this weekend.

(Rivals)