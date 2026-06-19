Elite 4-Star EDGE Recruit Announces Top 3 College Football Programs

2027 college football prospects are transitioning out of their official visits as June turns to July. The prospects whose visits are behind them are now preparing to announce their commitments.

Four-star defensive end prospect Antwan Jackson is closing in on a decision as he wraps up his official visits. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder from Collierville, Tennessee, ranks as the No. 28 defensive end, No. 13 overall prospect in Tennessee and No. 304 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

Jackson finished his 2025 season at White Station High School with 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and an interception. Offensively, Jackson caught 11 passes for 216 yards for the Spartans. He transferred to Collierville High School for his senior season.

With offers from over 15 different Power Four programs, Jackson has multiple strong options to choose from for his next four years.

Chad Simmons of Rivals reported the battle for Jackson's commitment has come down to a trio of SEC programs.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide offered Jackson his scholarship directly after his visit to its game against Oklahoma in November. He has visited Alabama a grand total of five times, most recently for an official visit on May 29.

Alabama's slow start on the recruiting trail is beginning to receive national attention; it only holds eight commitments in the back half of June, only three of which are from blue-chippers. However, 247Sports and Rivals agree the Crimson Tide is the favorite to add Jackson to its class among his finalists.

Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels offered Jackson a scholarship a week after his visit to their game against LSU in 2025. Jackson maintained interest in Ole Miss despite the coaching change, visiting unofficially in late April and officially at the beginning of June.

Of Jackson's three finalists, the Rebels have done the most work at defensive end in the cycle so far. Four-star Marvin Nguetsop and three-star Juelz Batiste both announced their commitments to Ole Miss in the final days of May.

Missouri

Like Alabama, Missouri extended its offer to Jackson in November of 2025. Members of the Tigers' coaching staff have visited Jackson on at least two occasions, and he officially visited Missouri on June 12.

The Tigers already went down to Memphis for a four-star prospect in wide receiver Lawrence Britt, who committed on June 11. At defensive end, Missouri received a commitment from Chicago-area three-star Chris Kasky on June 5.