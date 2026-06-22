Elite 4-Star LB Makes Decision That Shakes Up Three Major College Football Programs

Official visits are now a thing of the past for 2027 college football prospects.

Many prospects opted to commit before taking official visits in May and June. The rest will announce their decisions in the months between the end of June and the 2027 early signing period.

Four-star linebacker Case Alexander announced his commitment to Penn State almost two weeks after his official visit. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Washington, Oklahoma, ranks as the No. 26 linebacker, No. 7 prospect in Oklahoma and No. 312 overall prospect in the class, according to Rivals.

In his first three seasons at Washington High School, Alexander recorded a combined 276 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and six interceptions. In addition to football, Alexander is a member of Washington's basketball and track and field teams.

Alexander hails from a strong football lineage. His father, Stephen Alexander, embarked on a decade-long NFL career following his four seasons as a tight end at Oklahoma. His brother, Cooper Alexander, joined Matt Campbell's 2024 class at Iowa State as a tight end, eventually following Campbell to Penn State this offseason.

Campbell began his recruitment of Case Alexander by offering him a scholarship in April of 2024 at Iowa State and offering him again at Penn State in late December of 2025. Alexander joins three-star Blake Betton as the second linebacker commit in the Nittany Lions' 2027 class.

A handful of Power Four programs were in the mix to receive Alexander's commitment before Sunday. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Alexander chose the Nittany Lions over three other schools.

Oklahoma

Apr 18, 2026; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables watches during the Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Sooners offered Alexander his scholarship in September of 2024, understanding the importance of recruiting an in-state legacy prospect. Oklahoma was the recipient of several visits from Alexander, including an official visit on June 12.

Oklahoma's 2027 recruiting class deepened fast, and both of its current linebacker commits outrank Alexander. No. 9 linebacker Taven Epps committed to the Sooners on Jan. 10, and No. 2 linebacker Cooper Witten announced his commitment on March 3.

Big 12 programs in pursuit

Iowa State fell out of contention once Campbell departed for Penn State, but Kansas State and Texas Tech were both listed among Alexander's finalists. The Wildcats offered Alexander in November of 2024, and the Red Raiders offered him in April of 2025, and both received visits from Alexander at different points in his recruitment.

Texas Tech's strong 2027 class features a commitment from No. 4 linebacker Jhadyn Nelson, the fourth-highest rated commit in the class.

Kansas State holds commitments from three-star linebackers Colton McComb and Giacamo SanFilippo and only two commitments from four-star prospects across all positions.