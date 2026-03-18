Elite 4-Star LB’s Commitment Decision Delivers Bad News to Three Major Programs

Texas Tech secured a major recruiting victory as four-star linebacker Jhadyn Nelson announced his commitment to the Red Raiders. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defender from Houston chose the program over high-profile finalists Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Texas.

Nelson shared the news through national analyst Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. He expressed his commitment to the program by stating, "All in. Guns up forever."

The addition of Nelson provides Texas Tech with a high-end defensive anchor for its 2027 recruiting cycle. This decision highlights the program's ability to keep elite in-state talent away from traditional blue-blood programs and conference rivals.

Why Jhadyn Nelson chose Texas Tech over Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M

The commitment of Nelson marks a significant moment in how Big 12 programs are competing with the SEC and Big Ten for top-tier talent. By securing a commitment from a Houston native, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire continues to emphasize a strategy of winning battles within the state of Texas.

Nelson joins a 2027 recruiting class in Lubbock that is quickly becoming one of the most formidable in the country. He will team up with five-star defensive tackle Jalen Brewster, the nation's top-ranked recruit, to form a physically dominant defensive front.

For Ohio State, the loss of Nelson shifts the focus of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and linebackers coach James Laurinaitis toward Quinton Cypher. While the Buckeyes already have a commitment from the North Carolina product, they are heavily pursuing four-star Kaden Henderson from Tampa Jesuit to solidify the class.

25-26 jr szn

71 total tackles

2.5 sacks

11 tfl’s

1 pick 6

3 forced fumbles

3 pbu’s

2pt conversion for 100 yardshttps://t.co/6N2naJ1tnX pic.twitter.com/JoDr7i92zR — Jhadyn “J5” Nelson (@Jhadynnelson1) November 15, 2025

Texas A&M and Mike Elko also missed out on a priority in-state target who fits their defensive philosophy. The Aggies are currently viewed as a top contender for the aforementioned Henderson, while also monitoring in-state prospects like Cooper Witten and Braylon Williams to anchor the middle of their 2027 defense.

The Texas Longhorns continue to utilize a national approach to recruiting under Steve Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. While the Longhorns recently landed Kingwood linebacker Cade Haug, the loss of Nelson is a blow to their efforts to sweep the top of the Houston market.

This commitment suggests that Lubbock is becoming a legitimate destination for recruits who previously prioritized Austin or College Station. The Red Raiders now have a foundation for a defensive class that could rank among the best in the Big 12.

Retaining talent like Nelson helps the Big 12 maintain its competitive depth against the expanded SEC and Big Ten footprints.

Texas Tech will look to build on this recruiting momentum during its upcoming spring game on April 17.