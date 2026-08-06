Georgia's Elite 5-Star Plus RB Commit Announces Major Update Amid Flip Rumors

The overwhelming majority of prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle have already announced their college plans.

However, that does not mean the prospects are completely locked into their decisions. Programs still have plenty of time to lure prospects to their classes ahead of early signing day in December.

Georgia commit Kemon Spell is rumored to be one of the many coveted prospects that are targets for Power Four programs to flip in the coming months. The five-star running back committed to the Bulldogs on Feb. 2, marking the first of their two five-star commitments.

Steve Wiltfong of Rivals released intel about Miami's pursuit of multiple prospects committed elsewhere on Wednesday, including Spell. Hours after his apparent linkage to the Hurricanes, Spell took to social media to deny any rumors about the possibility of him decommitting from Georgia.

"This is not true I'm a dawg," Spell posted.

Where does Spell rank in the class of 2027?

The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder is a consensus five-star prospect among recruiting services, ranking as a top-15 prospect, the No. 1 running back in the class and No. 2 prospect from Pennsylvania. Florida offensive line commit Maxwell Hiller is the only prospect ahead of Spell from the state of Pennsylvania.

Spell is coming off a junior season in which he ran for 1,755 yards and 28 touchdowns, production that earned him MaxPreps Junior All-American status. His production was pivotal in McKeesport High School's run to the WPIAL 4A State Championship game.

Spell held a lengthy commitment to Penn State

The Nittany Lions' proximity to Spell's hometown made him an obvious priority for their 2027 recruiting class. He visited them multiple times before announcing his commitment on Aug. 2, 2024.

Spell held that commitment for a year and two months. Penn State's implosion in the first three games of Big Ten play in 2025 resulted in James Franklin's termination as head coach, and Spell was one of many committed to the Nittany Lions that looked elsewhere for a new home.

Spell would be Miami's first five-star running back commit under Mario Cristobal

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes have attracted blue-chip talent at running back under Mario Cristobal, but it recruited the majority of it from within state borders. Mark Fletcher, Jordan Lyle, Girard Pringle and Javian Mallory were all four-star prospects from South Florida.

Miami already has a four-star prospect committed at running back in the class of 2027; Ty Keys announced his pledge to the Hurricanes on May 1. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Poplarville, Mississippi, is the No. 13 running back in the cycle.