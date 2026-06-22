On Saturday, June 20, four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson officially made his commitment, snubbing three historic college football programs in what was one of the biggest surprises in recent weeks.

Patterson is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound burner out of Bluffton High School in Ridgeland, South Carolina. As a junior, he hauled in 912 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 51 catches, averaging 17.9 yards per catch.

He also ran a 10.8-second 100-meter dash, showcasing the kind of track speed that's helped turn players like Ryan Williams, Malachi Toney, and Ryan Wingo into household names.

Scouts have praised him as a "YAC monster with a powerful build" who consistently finds his way to the end zone, someone who can challenge defenses vertically but does even more damage in the quick perimeter game, weaving through traffic and pulling away from defenders after the catch.

As a result, he's been one of the most highly coveted receivers in the 2027 class, drawing 37 offers from some of the biggest programs in college football.

He's the No. 173 player nationally, the No. 25 receiver, and the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina by 247Sports. ESPN, meanwhile, has him listed as the No. 2 overall talent in the entire state.

And now, he's headed to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, officially committing to the UNC Tar Heels over Georgia, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Amare Patterson has Committed to North Carolina, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 185 WR chose the Tar Heels over South Carolina, Georgia, and Georgia Techhttps://t.co/fA2cBpbwG6 pic.twitter.com/Ix50pYaauH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 20, 2026

What's most surprising about this is that Bill Belichick's Tar Heels weren't even in the picture until late May. North Carolina offered him on May 26, with his recruitment connection tracing back to former Bluffton teammate Carnell Warren, now a freshman at UNC. Warren reportedly tipped off the coaching staff, which sparked momentum to land Patterson.

Patterson was even scheduled for an official visit to Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers on May 29, but flipped that weekend to Chapel Hill, a trip that turned out to be the deciding factor. He said the players treated him like family from the jump, calling it a "brotherhood."

He admitted that Florida, Georgia, LSU, and South Carolina were all in serious contention at one point, but he ultimately landed on UNC.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. | William Howard-Imagn Images

The decision is stunning, to say the least. South Carolina is right in his backyard.

Georgia is a perennial powerhouse that rarely loses regional recruiting battles like this. And Georgia Tech had been building real momentum, currently holding the No. 21 spot in 247Sports' 2027 recruiting rankings.

Yet, all three got passed over for an ACC program that's still finding its footing under a Belichick-led regime.

It's a much-needed win for Belichick, who's looking to rebound after a disappointing 4-8 debut season last year.

Landing a four-star skill player with legitimate upside is a massive swing in momentum, especially when there were major SEC schools that were also under serious consideration.