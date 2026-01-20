No. 1 TE strongly linked to three major college football programs

Ahmad Hudson, a 6-foot-6, roughly 240-pound multi-sport standout from Ruston High School in Ruston, Louisiana, is a five-star recruit widely regarded as the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 cycle and a top-20 overall prospect on the 247Sports composite.

During his breakout 2024 sophomore campaign, Hudson recorded 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns, helping lead Ruston to the Louisiana Division I Non-Select state championship game.

Hudson is also a two-sport star, excelling as a high-level basketball player for Ruston.

As a sophomore, he earned Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP honors after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks per game, accomplishments that have further elevated his national recruiting profile.

As a result, Hudson has already collected more than 30 scholarship offers from Power Five and Group of Five programs, including several historic SEC and Big Ten schools.

As of Tuesday, 247Sports lists three programs as the primary contenders in his recruitment: Nebraska, LSU, and Texas A&M, all of which are labeled as “warm,” indicating they are the leading candidates actively pursuing Hudson.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Each of the three programs has been actively pursuing top 2027 prospects and would represent a logical fit for a premier tight end with Hudson’s profile.

For LSU, proximity and track record are two major selling points. Hudson is a Louisiana native, and the Tigers have recruited him heavily, hosting visits and establishing an early relationship while maintaining a consistent presence throughout his recruitment.

LSU’s offensive approach under new head coach Lane Kiffin, combined with its recent success developing NFL-caliber pass catchers, also makes the program an appealing destination for a hybrid tight end capable of impacting the game both in-line and in space.

Texas A&M also offers Power Five exposure in the SEC and a modern offensive system that values athletic, move-type tight ends as matchup weapons in the passing game.

The Aggies present a strong NIL and regional market as well, with Texas A&M currently ranked as the No. 2 most valuable program in college football at approximately $1.6 billion, trailing only the Texas Longhorns, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nebraska has pursued Hudson aggressively as well, extending offers in both football and basketball and hosting him on multiple occasions, positioning the Cornhuskers as a legitimate contender.

Nebraska’s emphasis on expanding its national recruiting footprint, along with the opportunity to play two sports, makes the program particularly attractive for a prospect seeking Big Ten visibility and a staff clearly willing to invest in his development.

Read More at College Football HQ