Garrett Nussmeier's Brother, Colton, Delivers Bad News to Two Major College Football Programs

2027 college football prospects have scattered across the country on official visits to different programs.

Many of the prospects are taking these visits to evaluate which program stands out the most before announcing a commitment in July or August. In some cases, prospects are committing during their visits.

One of the newest decisions in the class came from four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier, who committed to Georgia on Friday during an official visit. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Denton, Texas, ranks as the No. 16 quarterback, No. 30 prospect in Texas and No. 197 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

In three seasons of varsity football at Marcus High School, Nussmeier threw for 3,609 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 342 yards and five touchdowns. He transferred to Ryan High School this offseason.

Nussmeier hails from a well-known quarterback lineage. He is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who started at LSU in 2024 and 2025. He is the son of Doug Nussmeier, who has worked for numerous football teams as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in the last 25 years.

One of those stops was at Alabama from 2012-13, when Kirby Smart was still the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator.

Nussmeier is one of five prospects committed to Georgia who rank as four-star prospects or higher. The Bulldogs were a part of an unprecedented flip in the 2026 early signing period when five-star quarterback Jared Curtis flipped to Vanderbilt, forcing them to pivot to four-star Oregon signee Bryson Beaver instead.

The ranking and pedigree of Nussmeier made him a desirable prospect for many Power Four programs in his recruitment. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that two other programs were squarely in contention for Nussmeier's commitment before Friday.

Kentucky

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildcats offered Nussmeier his scholarship on Jan. 21, almost two months after they hired Will Stein as Mark Stoops' successor. Kentucky did enough in Nussmeier's recruitment to earn a spring visit from him on March 7.

However, Kentucky's current 2027 quarterback commit visited the Wildcats a week after Nussmeier. Jake Nawrot, who ranks as the No. 5 quarterback in the class on Rivals, committed to Kentucky on April 12.

Arkansas

The Razorbacks began their recruitment of Nussmeier in January of 2025 with an offer, about eight months before their decision to part ways with head coach Sam Pittman. Ryan Silverfield and his new staff did enough to keep Nussmeier interested, hosting him for an official visit on May 12.

Arkansas utilized the transfer portal to deepen its 2026 quarterback room by acquiring AJ Hill and Braeden Fuller. The Razorbacks also held on to local three-star freshman Hank Hendrix.