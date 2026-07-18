Top Uncommitted Safety Spurns 2 SEC Programs For ACC Powerhouse

With every minute that passes, the 2026 college football season draws ever closer. You can probably picture the fresh cut grass and painted lines in your mind, but we're not quite there yet.

For a few more weeks, the recruiting trail and fall camp will have to deliver enough to keep every fanbase satiated.

Luckily, there are still some decisions to be made across the country that could shake up the cycle.

Coming into Friday, only three top-100 recruits remained without a home. Now, that number is down to two following a surprising move out of the Peach State.

Top Uncommitted Safety Headed To ACC Instead Of SEC

To kick off the weekend, four-star safety and top-100 prospect Ta'Shawn Poole set the stage with his announcement.

After a back-and-forth recruitment, Poole revealed that he was committing to Florida State over Georgia and Tennessee. This is obviously a big win for the Seminoles, considering the program's struggles this offseason.

It's a bit of a jaw-dropping move as the situation in Tallahassee isn't exactly stable, and head coach Mike Norvell might not make it through the offseason.

Even though Florida State came out victorious in the initial battle, Georgia or Tennessee will still be in a position to win the war during the Early Signing Period in December.

For the meantime, this is certainly a hit to the Bulldogs and Volunteers' efforts.

Georgia, in particular, is in a strange spot. The program doesn't hold any pledges in the defensive backfield at the moment. That might change when four-star safety Seth Williams and four-star safety Adryan Cole go off the board.

The Bulldogs do have three top-100 commitments, but still need to address the secondary.

Tennessee, on the other hand, holds four total commitments in the back end. The Volunteers have four-star safety Marcus Jones, three-star safety Jaden Butler, three-star cornerback Dylan Haley, and three-star cornerback Carter Jamison in the fold.

Poole would've been the crown jewel to fill out the defensive backfield class for head coach Josh Heupel.

It's obvious why some of the top programs in the sport are courting Poole. He can do it all at the prep level, making an impact in all three phases of the game.

Last fall at Howard High School, Poole recorded 37 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 2 interceptions, along with 30 receptions for 454 yards and 7 touchdowns and 33 carries for 200 yards and 4 more scores. Poole also brought a punt back to the house.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 64 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

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