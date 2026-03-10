Lane Kiffin's Son Announces His 'Dream Schools' in Latest Recruiting Update

One of the most recognizable names in college football finds himself in the mix as a quarterback in the future 2028 recruiting class.

Baton Rouge (La.) quarterback Knox Kiffin still has plenty of time before revealing his ultimate commitment, but it sounds like he has two schools already in the front of his mind.

What schools are in play?

Right now, Kiffin has one SEC powerhouse and a Big Ten blue blood currently in mind.

“Oregon and Florida,” the young quarterback revealed in comments to Rivals.

Oregon features highly in the latest recruiting standings, placing No. 15 in the country, according to the latest 247Sports team rankings, although has no quarterback pledge as of yet.

Florida ranks No. 43 nationally by that same metric, with two commitments, including No. 15 cornerback Amare Nugent and No. 21 tight end Jackson Ballinger, but also no signal callers.

Kiffin revealed that the Ducks and Gators have “always been my dream schools” going back to his childhood, but also noted that he is willing to listen to “whatever schools are interested in me.”

Who might be interested?

So far, plenty of schools have shown an interest in the LSU coach’s son.

Arkansas State and SMU were revealed to be the first two schools along with Mississippi College back in the spring of 2024.

Plenty of other smaller programs also extended an invite, including Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Sacramento State, FIU, Murray State, and East Carolina, in 2025.

Kiffin was also in attendance at the Alabama football camp hosted by the school on June 21.

Then came two notable Power Four offers, when Washington showed interest in Kiffin on Dec. 17 of last year, and two days later, as Cal joined the chorus with an offer.

The quarterback also took an unofficial visit to LSU on Oct. 11 last year, before his father left Ole Miss to become the coach there.

What he looks for in a school

Like most quarterbacks, Kiffin is interested in being developed properly at the position.

“Just the coach really engaging with the players and just being there for the players,” he said in comments to Rivals.

He added: “Just developing to the next level so you can make it to the league.”

What he’s done on the field

Now at University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge after Kiffin the elder moved there to coach LSU, his son previously played at Oxford just outside Ole Miss.

While there, Kiffin put up some solid numbers in eight varsity appearances.

The quarterback completed almost 59 percent of his pass attempts while covering 1,236 yards in the air, averaging 155 yards per game with 14 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions.

Does he want to play for dad?

It sounds like that answer is a decisive no.

Kiffin went as far as to say that he does not have any desire to have his father double as his head coach in his college career.

“I don’t want to play for him. I want to do my own thing,” he told Rivals.

(Rivals)