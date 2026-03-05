Nation's No. 19 Overall Recruit Schedules Official Visits With 4 Top College Football Teams

For 2027 prospects, the time to slate spring and summer visits is now. That's especially true for standout players who are seeing their recruiting stock rise, and often are hearing from more and bigger programs on a day to day basis.

Even the fact of a verbal commitment doesn't seem to stop most recruits from using up to all five official visits to check out potential programs. That's the case for one top recruit who committed in January and has seen his stock in 247sports' composite ranking system rise to make him a five-star recruit.

Bryant's Recruiting Rise

South Carolina prep standout Jaiden Bryant has picked four schools for official visits. Bryant committed to Lane Kiffin and LSU back in January, but is still planning to take some official visits. The 6'4", 240-pound Bryant saw his 247 ranking rise to No. 19 nationally (and No. 13 in their composite rankings). Meanwhile, he's the No. 14 prospect in the Rivals300 and ranks 23rd in the Rivals Industry ranking.

Bryant has showcased elite skills, racking up 29.5 sacks in his sophomore and junior seasons of high school at Irmo High in Columbia, S.C. He's also a track standout and has played some at running back for Irmo, although his collegiate future seems to be rushing the passer.

Four Schools Bryant Will Visit

Bryant's first slated visit will be to Miami on May 29th. Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes are looking to capitalize on their run to the national title game and seek to add an elite pass rusher to keep their defense competitive after the loss of Reuben Bain and Akheem Mesidor.

Texas A&M is currently slated to get the second visit on June 5th. The Aggies have their own needs with Cashius Howell off to the NFL creating the potential for immediate playing time in College Station.

The hometown school of South Carolina is slated to get the third visit, with that slated for June 12th. Bryant took an unofficial visit to Carolina late in the 2025 season and as Shane Beamer's team looks to bounce back from an ugly 2025, keeping the biggest prospect in state (and in town) would be a massive win.

But the finishing position goes to Lane Kiffin's Tigers, with a visit scheduled for June 19th. LSU has had a steady burst of recruiting excellence through Kiffin's first portal group, but LSU has been selective so far in the 2027 class, only taking a pair of commitments including Bryant.