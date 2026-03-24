Lane Kiffin’s Son Knox Makes Statement After Being Ranked Louisiana’s No. 1 QB

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin has officially emerged as a top-tier prospect in the 2028 recruiting class. The young quarterback recently received a major ranking as he prepares for his sophomore season.

Kiffin took to social media to acknowledge his new status as the top-ranked signal caller in his state, according to Rivals. He expressed gratitude for the recognition while noting that he remains focused on his long-term development.

"Blessed to be ranked as the #1 2028 QB in Louisiana ! Far from finished," Kiffin shared on social media, tagging several prominent national recruiting analysts in the post.

Knox Kiffin ranked as Louisiana's top 2028 quarterback

The rise of Knox Kiffin adds a unique layer to the national recruiting landscape. While he carries one of the most famous last names in college football, his move to University Lab High School in Baton Rouge has placed him in one of the most talent-rich regions in the country. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Kiffin is already physically comparable to many upperclassmen.

His ranking follows a standout performance at the Elite 11 regional in New Orleans. This circuit is the premier platform for high school quarterbacks to prove their skills against elite competition.

During the event, analysts noted his technical proficiency, smooth delivery, and consistent accuracy. His ability to drive the ball into tight windows during 7-on-7 drills solidified his standing as a national prospect.

Several Power Four programs already recruiting Knox Kiffin

Kiffin’s recruitment has already gained significant traction with double-digit scholarship offers. SMU was the first to extend an offer last May, followed by Power Four programs like Washington and California.

Other schools currently on his list include Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, and East Carolina. Despite his father’s prominent role at Ole Miss, the younger Kiffin has expressed a desire to build his own collegiate career.

He has identified Oregon and Florida as his dream schools and has publicly noted that he does not plan to play for his father. This independent path is rare for legacy players of his caliber.

2028 6’2 180 QB Knox Kiffin Son Of LSU Head Coach Lane Kiffin Was One Of The Most Talented Players At The Elite 11



Qb At The University Lab High School@KnoxKiffinQB @Lane_Kiffin @LSULabSchool @HallTechSports1 pic.twitter.com/JnEyonlsbY — Mccloud York (@bigmackmediatv) March 21, 2026

Before enrolling at University Lab in January, Kiffin played at Oxford High School in Mississippi. In eight varsity appearances there, he passed for 1,236 yards and 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

The national focus on Kiffin will only intensify as he begins his tenure at University Lab. His presence in Louisiana adds a high-profile target for SEC programs and national contenders alike.

Scouts will be watching closely to see how his arm talent translates against high-level competition in Louisiana.