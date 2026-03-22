Lane Kiffin’s Son Knox Turns Heads With Impressive Showing at Elite 11

Knox Kiffin, the son of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, recently delivered a standout performance at the Elite 11 regional in New Orleans.

The 2028 quarterback prospect is already drawing significant attention from national scouts. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Kiffin currently plays for University Lab High School in Baton Rouge.

Analysts noted his smooth delivery and consistent accuracy during the event. Even as a freshman, his natural arm talent compared favorably to many upperclassmen. This early success suggests he will be a central figure in the 2028 recruiting cycle.

Knox Kiffin recruiting update and Elite 11 performance analysis

The Elite 11 circuit is the premier platform for high school quarterbacks to prove their skills. Kiffin's performance in New Orleans was defined by technical proficiency and poise. His ability to drive the ball into tight windows during 7-on-7 drills was a recurring theme throughout the weekend.

His recruitment has already gained significant traction with double-digit scholarship offers. SMU was the first to extend an offer last May, followed by Power Four programs like Washington and California. Other schools currently on his list include Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, and East Carolina.

Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) walks out of a huddle during a high school football game against Murrah. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2028 prospect enters the spring coming off a productive fall season at Oxford High School in Mississippi. In eight varsity appearances, Kiffin passed for 1,236 yards and 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He averaged 154.5 yards per game while completing nearly 59 percent of his passes before enrolling at University Lab in January.

While he is a legacy player, Kiffin has expressed a clear desire to build his own collegiate career. He has identified Oregon and Florida as his dream schools, specifically noting that he does not plan to play for his father. His showing at the Elite 11 confirms he possesses the physical tools to meet the high expectations of those major programs.