LSU Remains Firm Favorite to Flip College Football's No. 1 WR Recruit After Clemson Win

The sheer dominance put on display by LSU in the debut of Lane Kiffin as head coach over the weekend could ultimately prove the decisive factor in one of college football’s most important recruiting battles.

No. 1 nationally ranked wide receiver Easton Royal is still on the books as a Texas commitment, but the New Orleans native could be leaning more towards LSU now, especially after the show it put on during college football’s opening weekend.

LSU’s ‘Video Game Numbers’ Catch Royal’s Attention

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In person to attend what became LSU’s 51-10 demolition of Clemson on Saturday night, Royal came away with the impression of an offense he could shine in.

“Easton Royal saw an offense, saw a swagger, that would get the best out of him on the next level. I think he favors LSU,” Rivals recruiting director Steve Wiltfong said.

WATCH: Rivals' @SWiltfong_ believes No. 1 WR and Texas commit Easton Royal favors LSU over the Longhorns🐯



“[Easton Royal] saw an offense, saw a swagger that would get the best out of him at the next level.”https://t.co/jo91pj5BEQ pic.twitter.com/qEzVV4FvQY — Rivals (@Rivals) September 9, 2026

Kiffin and LSU have been aggressive in their pursuit of Royal all through this recruiting cycle, with the coach reputedly conveying to people behind the scenes that he sees flipping the Brother Martin (La.) prospect and keeping him in Louisiana as an important early statement for his tenure at the school.

Key to that project is proving to recruits that there’s a system they’ll fit in, and what his offense did to Clemson could go a long way in making that case.

“What Lane Kiffin told [LSU] upon being hired, that they were gonna put up video game numbers on offense. [Royal] saw on full display on Saturday in Death Valley as they squeezed Clemson,” Wiltfong said.

Now It’s the Longhorns’ Turn to Impress Him

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For all the love that LSU is getting after last weekend, Texas is in a perfect position to put all that attention back on itself, both nationally and in Royal’s view, this weekend.

Steve Sarkisian still has the wide receiver’s verbal pledge, and faces the ideal occasion to impress him with a good performance against No. 1 ranked Ohio State on Saturday night, a game Texas wants to use not only to get revenge for last year’s loss in Columbus, and potentially earn the No. 1 ranking itself, but to sway Royal’s affections back their way for good.

It shouldn’t take too much work, as Royal still has “a lot of love for Texas,” and “loves what they offer on and off the field,” and in particular what Sarkisian himself has accomplished at the school, according to Wiltfong.

LSU or Texas: Where Does He Commit?

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Texas still looks like the favorite, albeit increasingly narrowly, to land Royal, but Kiffin and his staff have put serious time and resources into making this a legitimate battle.

LSU has the home-state pull, with elite Louisiana players rarely leaving its borders, a new coach with a proven offensive reputation that looks very much intact, and most importantly a recent on-field example of what Royal could be part of.

Still, Texas has maintained the commitment even through LSU’s best efforts, and Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State gives it a prime opportunity to reinforce that relationship.

Unless LSU can turn its early momentum into something more concrete going forward, the safest bet still looks like Royal sticks with Texas. But that’s far from settled.