There's a new No. 1 recruit in college football

The USC Trojans had already put together the No. 1 recruiting class in college football, but Tuesday's update of the recruiting rankings may have only solidified that.

Rivals announced its "Rivals300" rankings, which saw quite a few shakeups throughout the class, with the most notable one being the fact that there was a new No. 1 recruit. While quarterbacks Jared Curtis (Vanderbilt) and Keisean Henderson (Houston), along with offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell (Miami), were all viewed as contenders or even held the top spot, it was USC EDGE signee Luke Wafle who surpassed them all.

The Princeton, New Jersey, product saw his ranking in the Rivals300 jump from No. 38 in the country to No. 1.

Based on what one Rivals scout had to say about Wafle, his maturity and the seemingly high probability that he will be an impact player seemed to have helped his jump.

"The most ready-to-play top EDGE prospect in the 2026 cycle," wrote the Rivals scout. "Measured over 6-foot-5, 255 pounds with arms over 33 inches and big hands prior to his senior season. More physically mature than many of his highly-rated peers. Combines play strength and motor with functional athleticism."

During his senior season, Wafle racked up 100 tackles, 37 tackles for a loss and an astounding 23 sacks. He also made some noise when he was named the MVP Navy All-American Bowl, as he racked up an impressive three sacks against the best high school players in the country.

In an interview with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Wafle's father revealed just how dedicated his son is to his craft, revealing his absurd diet.

“I don’t think he’s had a soda in six years. I know he hasn’t had ice cream or any kind of sweets," Wafle's father told Wiltfong. "He’s eight eggs and a pound of bison breakfast guy every day. He’s just so completely dedicated to making himself the best he can be. That’s why he looks the way he looks.”

A sense of determination that isn't shocking by any means when you consider the fact that Wafle's favorite show to watch is the "Last Dance," documentary about Michael Jordan.

When asked for his thoughts on becoming the top recruit in his class, Wafle expressed just how grateful he was.

"I’m honored to be named the No. 1 player by Rivals,” Wafle told Rivals. “Individual recognition is deeply meaningful and humbling, but for me, it’s all about the team and the guys in the locker room.

Considering how ready he looks physically, it's hard to imagine that the Hun School product won't be a key contributor for the Trojans next season as they look to build off of a 9-4 season in 2025.