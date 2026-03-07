Major College Football Program Joins Heated Recruiting Battle For Nation's No. 1 Recruit

Capitalizing on the 2027 recruiting cycle is among the most important priorities for college football programs as the 2026 offseason continues.

Most of the coveted prospects in the class of 2027 will not announce their commitments until the summer months. However, several announced their decisions earlier in the cycle, a move that gets the decision out of the way early but also allows other programs plenty of time to flip the commitments.

One of the earliest marquee decisions in the 2027 cycle came from defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, who committed to Texas Tech on Oct. 4, 2025. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder from Cedar Hill, Texas, ranks as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

In a scouting report, Gabe Brooks of 247Sports called Brewster a "strong, explosive front-line defender with an impressive combination of size and athleticism" and described him as "not overly long, but broad-trunked and powerfully built."

In addition to his defensive snaps, Brewster occasionally lines up in the offensive backfield for short-yardage run packages. He is the son of offensive tackle Robert Brewster, who the Dallas Cowboys selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL draft.

With nine months remaining until early signing day, other major college football programs have plenty of time to flip Brewster's commitment away from the Red Raiders. One of the key competitors in the race to flip Brewster has been Miami.

Brewster officially visits Miami on May 29. The Hurricanes currently hold a pair of defensive commitments in their 2027 class from four-star safety Jaylyn Jones and four-star defensive end Demarcus Deroche. The last five-star defensive lineman Miami reeled in was Justin Scott, the highest-rated prospect in its 2024 class.

Miami is not the only program trying to steal Brewster's commitment away from Texas Tech. Steve Wiltfong of Rivals reported that an SEC program is receiving a visit from Brewster.

Florida Gators host Jalen Brewster for spring visit

According to Wiltfong, Brewster was one of a handful of prospects visiting Florida from March 6 to March 8. The Gators underwent a head coaching change from Billy Napier to Jon Sumrall early in the offseason, so the new staff is looking to make impressions on players that were not previously interested in them.

Although he played under Napier, the Gators should have a defensive lineman selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft in Caleb Banks. Florida has signed multiple five-star defensive linemen in the last two decades, most recently LJ McCray in 2024.