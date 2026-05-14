When James Franklin arrived at Virginia Tech late last year, it marked a seismic shift in the ACC power structure.

Virginia Tech was no longer trying to claw back relevance through nostalgia and “Enter Sandman” videos alone. The Hokies were buying into the proven blueprint Franklin built at Penn State: national recruiting pipelines, quarterback development, and the kind of brand power capable of going toe-to-toe with SEC programs on the trail.

Franklin arrived in Blacksburg carrying 128 career wins, multiple New Year’s Six appearances, and years of experience building national recruiting networks.

Now, that recruiting pull is already paying off for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech just landed its biggest recruiting victory in years by securing a commitment from four-star quarterback Peter Bourque, a top-100 national prospect who immediately helped vault the Hokies 10 spots to No. 18 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Virginia Tech jumps 🔟 spots in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings after landing 4-star QB Peter Bourque📈



Bourque is the highest-ranked Hokies commit since 2019.



Read: https://t.co/7OcI9dNi7b https://t.co/axfUOWIv1w pic.twitter.com/qMgzFvnn3o — Rivals (@Rivals) May 14, 2026

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal-caller from Tabor Academy in Massachusetts had been one of the most heavily pursued quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle after reopening his recruitment following his decommitment from Michigan in February.

Franklin and quarterbacks coach Danny O’Brien never stopped recruiting him, even after leaving Penn State.

That continuity mattered. Bourque repeatedly emphasized his comfort level with the staff and the long-term relationships they built.

On the field, Bourque already looks like the prototype for where college football is heading. He’s not just a pocket passer with size. He’s a modern dual-threat quarterback who can stress defenses vertically and physically.

The Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year threw for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns last season while adding 688 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground.

More importantly for Virginia Tech, Bourque gives the program something it has lacked for years: quarterback star power tied directly to national recruiting momentum.

Quarterback Peter Bourque slips away from Knights defender Xzavier Chafin for a big run. | Josh Souza/Special to The Standard-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Look at Virginia Tech's 2027 Recruiting Class

The Hokies’ 2027 class suddenly looks far more dangerous than anyone expected a few months ago.

Four-star defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan, the No. 24 DL in the country, gives the class a legitimate trench anchor, while four-star cornerback Chase Johnson (No. 38 CB) adds SEC-caliber athleticism to the secondary.

Four-star receiver Anthony Roberts, who held nearly two dozen offers, gives Bourque an explosive future target, and in-state receiver Demarcus Brown helps reinforce local recruiting connections.

The class now has balance, geographic reach, and premium positions accounted for early, and that's exactly how elite programs build sustainably.

Nov 19, 2025; Blacksburg, VA, USA; L-R, John Rocovich, Timothy Sands, James Franklin and Whit Babcock hold up a Virginia Tech jersey during the press conference celebrating Franklin as head coach at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The short-term impact is obvious.

Virginia Tech suddenly becomes a far more attractive destination for offensive skill players in the 2027 and 2028 cycles.

Quarterbacks recruit other quarterbacks, but elite quarterbacks recruit entire offenses. Receivers want catchable deep balls. Offensive linemen want NFL exposure. Coordinators want flexibility.

Franklin’s arrival already hinted that Virginia Tech wanted to stop acting like a middle-tier ACC program. This commitment is the first real evidence that recruits believe it too.

For years, Virginia Tech football felt trapped in no man's land, still chasing echoes of the Frank Beamer era while the sport evolved around it.

Bourque’s commitment does not guarantee championships. But it does signal something equally important: elite players are finally viewing Blacksburg as a destination again.