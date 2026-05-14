College Football’s Top Uncommitted QB Recruit Nears Decision Between Two Powers

The best quarterback still on the board in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is set to reveal what should be a consequential commitment decision today, and two elite powerhouse programs appear to be the favorites to earn his pledge.

Four-star Tabor Academy (Mass.) quarterback Peter Bourque is poised to reveal his official commitment choice on Thursday, and while a pair of Big Ten programs seemed to be in the lead, two other schools are now in the sweepstakes for the signal caller.

One school surges ahead

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Right now, one veteran college football head coach could be on the verge of landing a major quarterback commitment in the 2027 class.

James Franklin and Virginia Tech appear to be in the lead to earn Bourque’s commitment in the last few hours before he makes his final decision, according to Rivals.

The Hokies look like the “program to beat” for the quarterback with part of that perceived advantage coming down in part to the generous NIL offer the school is putting on the table, according to recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong.

Franklin’s success and the coaching staff he’s built at Virginia Tech since coming down from Penn State also plays a considerable role for the quarterback.

Ranking just outside the top 25 of the recruiting standings, bringing on the No. 7 signal caller in the country would definitely push the Hokies further up the class rankings.

SEC powerhouse still in play

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Other than the Hokies, the other program in the conversation for Bourque remains Georgia and its 15th ranked class, one yet to earn a quarterback commitment this cycle.

All the usual arguments come into play for the Bulldogs in Bourque’s view, not least the program’s recent run of success under Kirby Smart and how it develops quarterbacks.

Bourque met with Georgia twice over the spring as offensive coordinator Mike Bobo looked to build a closer relationship with the prospect.

Big Ten blue blood still involved?

A one-time Michigan commitment, Bourque appears to still be giving a good enough look towards another Big Ten power, with Penn State still technically in the running at this late date.

New head coach Matt Campbell and the Nittany Lions were once considered the favorite to land the quarterback earlier in the spring, but they are facing a very strong push from their former coach as Franklin and the Hokies have been aggressive in pursuing Bourque.

Named the Gatorade Player of the Year last fall, Bourque had 2,241 passing yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior, scoring another 15 times with his legs.

(Rivals)