National Power Emerges as Frontrunner in Five-Team Race for No. 8 Safety Recruit

Elite defensive backs can change everything for a program.

They erase mistakes, create turnovers and allow defenses to become more aggressive. That is why four-star safety Tavares Harrington has become one of the most important recruits left on the board in the 2027 cycle.

The Chicago native is ranked as the No. 8 safety and a top-150 overall player nationally. Now, with his decision approaching, one national power appears to have separated itself.

Michigan Building Momentum for Major Recruiting Win

Michigan has emerged as the team to beat for Harrington.

Rivals analyst Josh Henschke placed a prediction for the Wolverines, while On3 insider Ethan McDowell detailed how Michigan quietly built momentum behind the scenes.

Earlier in the process, Notre Dame and Alabama were viewed as the biggest threats. Michigan was always involved, but not necessarily viewed as a favorite.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks to media after the spring game. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That changed quickly.

According to McDowell, the relationship building never stopped despite Harrington not visiting Ann Arbor for an extended period. Michigan’s new staff stayed active, continued communication and made a strong impression during in-home visits. The spring visit then changed everything.

Spring Visit Changed the Recruitment

Harrington returned to Ann Arbor for the spring game and spent significant time around players and coaches in a relaxed environment. Michigan also made a major impression on his family, according to McDowell.

That momentum became strong enough that Harrington adjusted his schedule to attend Victors Weekend, another sign the Wolverines had moved into pole position.

“I was still interested because of the production of DBs and the Chicago pipeline they have going on,” Harrington told McDowell. “They do a great job of recruiting Chicago and playing Chicago guys.”

That quote matters. Michigan has consistently recruited Chicago well and developed defensive backs at a high level. For a prospect like Harrington, that track record carries weight.

Why Harrington Would Be a Big Win

Harrington stands 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds and projects as a nickel defender in Michigan’s scheme. Last season at Mount Carmel, he recorded three interceptions, nine pass breakups and 50 tackles while playing cornerback. Those numbers show versatility.

He is set to announce on Friday, with Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ole Miss making his final group.

Right now, Michigan appears to hold the momentum. If the Wolverines finish the job, it would be one of their biggest defensive recruiting wins in the 2027 cycle and would be a major win in the early stages of the Kyle Whittingham era.