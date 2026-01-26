Top-ranked WR recruit reveals interest in four major college football programs

The highest-rated wide receiver prospect in the 2027 college football recruiting class is predictably getting plenty of interest from around the country, but has so far narrowed his own interest to what appear to be four college football programs.

Five-star Lawrence North HS (Ind.) wide receiver Monshun Sales has shown serious interest in schools both from the SEC and Big Ten, according to Rivals.

What schools are in play?

As might be expected, Indiana is in the picture for the Indianapolis native, especially as the program is coming off its historic 16-0 national championship season.

“They win,” Sales told Rivals. “That’s what they’re about. They’re showing me they’re winning and competing with top teams.”

Three-year wideout Ja’Hyde Brown from Louisville is the only player at the position to commit to Curt Cignetti’s program in the 2027 class so far.

SEC rivals involved

Alabama is getting Sales’ attention and was scheduled to meet with the program over the weekend, with the wide receiver mentioning in particular the school’s willingness to play freshmen.

Following his meet-up with the Crimson Tide, the wide receiver was also said to have set up a meeting with Auburn as first-year head coach Alex Golesh takes over.

Neither of the SEC rivals have yet to sign a wide receiver prospect in their 2027 recruiting efforts.

Another Big Ten power wants him, too

Ohio State has met with Sales, who in particular was in contact with new wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton as well as head coach Ryan Day.

Day and Hankton already scored an elite wide receiver gain by earning the pledge of consensus five-star Jamier Brown, considered the No. 3 wideout in the 2027 class.

How he ranks as a recruit

Sales is the most highly-considered wide receiver in the country, and one of the best-ranked players in high school at any position.

He currently rates as the No. 2 overall wide receiver prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 8 overall player at any position, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

But he earned the No. 1 overall position among wide receivers in the cycle, according to the latest 247Sports prospect rankings.

A consensus five-star prospect, Sales also rates as the top-overall player from the state of Indiana.

What he’s done on the field

Sales is coming off his best varsity season, catching 37 passes for 794 yards and scoring nine touchdowns while averaging almost 80 yards per game.

The year before, the wide receiver had 34 grabs for 568 yards and seven touchdowns.

Overall in his high school career, Sales has 71 receptions for 1,362 yards with 16 touchdowns while averaging 19 yards per catch, according to MaxPreps.

What the predictions think

One SEC program leads the way among the analysts when speculating on Sales’ future.

Alabama is running away with the wide receiver, currently listed with an 86.3 percent likelihood to earn his commitment, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine.

Indiana is a distant second at 2.5 percent, while Ohio State has 1.4 percent odds.

(Rivals)

Read more from College Football HQ