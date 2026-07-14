College Football's No. 1 WR Recruitment Turns Into '50-50' Battle Between Two Powerhouses

Coming down to the wire, it appears the most consequential wide receiver in the 2027 college football recruiting class is down to a pair of finalists, with one SEC powerhouse taking a commanding position very late in the process.

Five-star and No. 1 nationally ranked wide receiver Monshun Sales is fast approaching a commitment decision in the next few days, and his own attention appears to be narrowed between one blue-blood program and the reigning national champions.

Texas makes a move

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Not prominently mentioned among the schools pursuing Sales until only recently, Texas has made a concerted push for the wide receiver in a very short period of time, and what the Longhorns have been saying is clearly resonating.

Sales and his family both came away from the prospect’s visit to Texas with a very strong positive impression, in particular developing a bond with Longhorns wide receiver coach Chris Jackson, whose past experience in the NFL is a key selling point.

Hometown Hoosiers are in play

Indiana remains the other serious contender in the conversation for Sales.

Curt Cignetti’s program has maintained a close relationship with the Indianapolis product, leveraging both proximity to home and the school’s recent barnstorming two-year run that culminated in a 16-0 national championship season last fall.

It’s a coin flip

“Sales can see himself playing at both schools, at Indiana or at Texas. And I think it’s gonna come down to home and heart and fresh start,” Rivals insider Justin Wells said of the prospect’s decision between the Hoosiers and Longhorns.

"Three months ago I said this kid is probably going to Indiana...now, I think it's 50/50"@justinwells2424 breaks down the Texas Longhorns big move for 5-star WR Monshun Sales 🤘



MORE: https://t.co/sCFcom5ppG pic.twitter.com/perCobQNwi — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) July 14, 2026

He added: “Two months ago, I would’ve said this kid’s probably going to Indiana. Now, I think it’s a coin flip. I think it’s 50-50.”

Could Sales help Texas keep Royal?

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The other major wide receiver prospect being talked about remains Easton Royal, a consensus five-star and top-two ranked target who remains a Texas commitment, but has been entertaining offers from other schools , most notably LSU, this spring and summer.

What Sales eventually decides could play a role in Royal’s final decision, as the latter recently stated that his own loyalty to the Longhorns would be strengthened if they could also grab the Indianapolis native, with whom he would like to play.

Wells threw water on that idea, insisting that Sales and Royal will play at different schools.

“It sounds cool, that they would have the idea of playing together at a school, but that’s not real life. They’re not going to the same school. If they did, I think it would be Texas, but I just don’t see that,” he said.

A stud WR prospect

A consensus five-star player, Sales is considered the No. 1 wide receiver coming out of high school in this cycle, according to 247Sports recruiting analysts.

Maybe no other 2027 wide receiver has more potential, as Sales fits the image of a modern perimeter threat with vertical explosive power, the agility to separate from tackles, and power to win battles in contested situations.

When does he make it official?

Monshun Sales will make his commitment announcement on Friday on The Pat McAfee Show, an edition the Longhorns and Hoosiers will be watching with serious interest.