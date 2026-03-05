Nation's No. 2 College Football QB Recruit Announces Top 5 Schools

The race for 4-star quarterback Israel Abrams is down to five teams. The elite 2027 quarterback prospect announced his top five schools on Wednesday.

Auburn, Miami, Florida State, Kentucky, and Purdue made the cut to five for the 6-foot-4 quarterback out of Lombard, Illinois.

Abrams is the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He also ranks as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Illinois, making him one of the most highly-coveted recruits in the 2027 class.

Abrams has been one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country, entering his senior season with a 24-0 record as the starter. He's led Montini Catholic High School to back-to-back state titles since earning the starting job late in his sophomore season.

Last season, Abrams completed 68% of his passes for 4,072 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. He added another 224 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. His performance led him to be named the MaxPreps Illinois Player of the Year.

Abrams also earned first-team All-State and first-team All-Conference honors. He was also named the CCL White Conference Player of the Year, along with the Illinois Prep Redzone Player of the Year.

Auburn Currently Leads, But Official Visits Loom

Auburn is currently the heavy favorite to land the talented signal-caller, holding an 88.1% advantage over the other finalists in the Rivals RPM.

Abrams will take spring visits to all five programs before taking official visits later this summer. He will be at Purdue on March 7th, Kentucky on March 13th, Auburn on March 21st, Florida State on March 24th, and end with a March 31st visit to Miami.

He already has official visits scheduled to Purdue (April 3rd), Kentucky (June 19th), Auburn (June 5th), and Florida State (June 12th). It's expected that Abrams will schedule an official visit to Miami this summer as well.

Abrams Drawing Comparisons To Nico Iamaleava

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports compared Abrams' game to UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who was the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2023.

"Made major strides both mechanically and mentally over the past 12 months, but is still rounding into form as he grows into a wiry 6-foot-4 frame and learns demands of the position," Ivins wrote. "Must keep progressing, but should be viewed at this stage as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle and a potential high-level distributor for a College Football Playoff hopeful."