Kamauri Whitfield is one of the better players in the nation when it comes to the cornerback position. The prospect has quickly become a top target for some of the top teams in the world when it comes to the recruiting aspect of things, as he has already started to schedule some visits and more.

This is all coming after the decision he made to de-commit from an SEC program that won him over back in late 2025. The program that the prospect originally committed to is the Tennessee Volunteers, to which he remained committed until multiple changes came.

The Vols missed on their opportunity to keep him committed, as they lost Willie Martinez (former cornerbacks coach) for Michael Hunter, who would later leave the Vols before even completing a game for a job in the NFL.

The Vols now have a new cornerbacks coach, as they will be coached by Derek Jones. Whitfield is moving fast throughout his recruitment, as the nation awaits a decision from the current three-star. The prospect caught up with College Football HQ on SI reporter Caleb Sisk to detail the latest in his recruitment at "The Sevens" in Atlanta, Georgia.

First, Whitfield discussed why he de-committed from the Vols.

"It was like – with all the defensive changes, I just wanted to take a step back. I wanted to take a step back to really see the full picture," Whitfield said.

He then would go into detail about which schools he plans on visiting now that he is de-committed.

Kamauri Whitfield Teams Standing Out

"I plan on visiting Tennessee this spring. I will see what official visit dates they have and go from there. Some of the other teams that I will be visiting during the spring include Indiana, Oregon, Nebraska, Florida, Auburn, and Virginia Tech. That is it right now," Whitfield said.

Whitfield explained why all of these schools are getting a visit, along with what they are doing well in their recruitment to set themselves apart.

"They are just showing me that they really want me in their program. I want to feel wanted wherever I go. I don't want to feel like I am going for no reason," Whitfield said.

Kamuari Whitfield Sets His Commitment Date

Finally, the prospect would leave off with a commitment date, as he is now scheduled to make his second commitment. Here is when he will make a decision.

"My official commitment day will be July 6. That will be my official commitment date," Whitfield confirmed.