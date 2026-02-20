Nation’s No. 3 QB Schedules Fifth Official College Football Visit

The race for one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 recruiting class is accelerating as blue-chip prospects begin to narrow their focus on elite collegiate programs. Israel Abrams, a standout from Lombard, Illinois, has become one of the most coveted names in the country following a productive junior campaign.

With a frame measuring 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, the Montini Catholic star has already secured over 20 scholarship offers from some of the best football programs. His production on the field matches the physical profile, as he continues to climb the national rankings as a consensus top-three quarterback.

The recruitment took a significant turn this week when the University of Miami officially entered the mix with an offer. The Hurricanes are moving quickly to secure a spot in the sweepstakes for the four-star passer, looking to disrupt a recruitment previously dominated by Big Ten and SEC staples.

Israel Abrams Miami visit date, recruiting update

The Miami Hurricanes will have an opportunity to make a lasting impression on Abrams as the family prepares for an upcoming trip to Coral Gables.

The current plan calls for a visit to the Miami campus on March 31, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong. This trip offers the young passer a chance to evaluate the environment and meet the coaching staff in person after watching the program’s recent rebuild from afar.

2025 Jr. Highlights

4,072 PYDS

40 PTD

224 RYDS

10 RTD

6 INT

14-0 Season

24-0 as Starter

2X State Champion

1st Team All-State

CCL 1st Team All-Conference

CCL White Conference POTY

IL MaxPrep POTY

IL Prep Redzone POTY

My Suburban Life POTYhttps://t.co/hppLhphis0 — Israel Abrams 4⭐️ (@israelabramsqb7) December 21, 2025

The Hurricanes are entering a crowded field of suitors that includes established leaders like Auburn, Purdue, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Iowa State has also maintained a strong presence in the recruitment, with Abrams having already visited the Ames campus on six separate occasions.

Abrams is coming off a junior season where he led the state of Illinois with 4,072 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. His performance was instrumental in leading Montini Catholic to another state championship, further solidifying his status as a high-level distributor for the next level.

Elite QB Israel Abrams has locked in a visit to Miami, @SWiltfong_ reports🙌



Abrams ranks No. 45 NATL. (No. 3 QB) in the 2027 class.



Read: https://t.co/bNjb0A6gpX pic.twitter.com/73ogzIOC0U — Rivals (@Rivals) February 20, 2026

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins likened Abrams' playing style to UCLA's Nico Iamaleava, noting his ability to combine a rapid release with accurate off-platform throws.

Ivins noted that his internal clock and pocket mobility have allowed him to maintain a 24-0 record as a starter, making him a rare prospect with both elite stats and winning experience.

As the spring visit window opens, the battle for his commitment will likely intensify between the traditional powers of the SEC and the surging programs in the ACC.