Nation's No. 3 QB Linked to Three Major College Football Programs

The end of each college football season ushers in a critical period of roster management across the sport.

The 2026 high school recruiting cycle mostly concluded on early signing day in December, with a few later commitments announced on national signing day in February. The 2026 NCAA transfer portal wrapped up its cycle near the end of January.

With both of those cycles in the rearview mirror, the next cycle programs are turning to for future roster pieces is the 2027 high school recruiting cycle. Many 2027 prospects have already announced their commitments, but the majority will not make their decisions until the summer.

One of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class is Andre Adams. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is the starting quarterback for Antioch High School just southeast of Nashville, Tennessee, where he set a state record for yards in a single game with 714 (507 passing yards, 207 rush yards).

Adams is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback by Rivals and the No. 10 quarterback by 247Sports in the class of 2027. 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Adams an "elastic dual-threat quarterback with natural playmaking ability that looks destined to play in an RPO-heavy attack with his athleticism."

Chad Simmons of Rivals reported that Adams had interest in three different schools on Wednesday. Adams told Simmons he plans to visit all three programs in March.

Kentucky

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildcats are entering a new era with Will Stein as their head coach in 2026, and his offense may be a selling point to quarterbacks like Adams. Stein previously worked as Oregon's offensive coordinator, coaching two quarterbacks that were drafted in Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel and a likely third down the road in Dante Moore.

One of Kentucky's two commitments in its 2027 class is three-star quarterback DJ Hunter from Buford, Georgia. Per 247Sports, Hunter is ranked No. 38 at quarterback in the class, and he committed to Mark Stoops before the coaching change. Adams was offered by the Wildcats in January.

Virginia Tech

The Hokies are another program that underwent a coaching change. Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry in September and hired former Penn State head coach James Franklin in November.

If Adams decided to commit to Virginia Tech, he would be the first commitment in the Hokies' 2027 recruiting class. The Hokies brought in former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer as their 2026 starter and three-star Troy Huhn as their lone quarterback commit of the 2026 cycle.

Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are one of the latest programs to offer Adams a scholarship, extending the offer on Feb. 3. The room is crowded at the moment with Dante Moore back for another season and Dylan Raiola waiting to take his place in 2027.

Similar to Virginia Tech, Adams would be the first quarterback in Oregon's 2027 recruiting class should he commit there. The Ducks have four 2027 commitments, but they are all linemen.