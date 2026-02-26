Nation’s No. 10 LB Locks In Official Visits With Six Major College Football Programs

Jhadyn Nelson is a standout prospect from the state of Texas who has quickly become a top target for many teams across the nation.

This includes some of the teams that have seen the most success in recent years, as they are all looking to contend for the prospect who ranks No. 10 at his position and No. 15 in the state of Texas. He also ranks as the No. 118 prospect in the nation, according to Rivals.

The prospect currently attends Langham Creek High School, where he would earn multiple offers that started to pour in after some successful seasons as a high school recruit.

The prospect is uncommitted, but these official visits could determine where he wants to play college football. Here is how his visit slate looks at this moment, according to Rivals.

Jhadyn Nelson's Official Visit Slate

An Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits behind the endzone as the team warms up for its game against the Michigan Wolverines during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

• SMU (May 1)

• Houston (May 28)

• Ohio State (May 29)

• Texas (June 4)

• Texas Tech (June 12)

• TCU (June 18)

There are multiple takeaways from these visits, as the prospect has scheduled six official visits. Among these six official visits, the prospect will be visiting five in-state schools. The lone school that is outside of the state is Ohio State, which is coached by Ryan Day. The Buckeyes are fresh off another successful season and are two seasons removed from becoming the national champions.

The Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, TCU Horned Frogs, SMU Mustangs, and the Houston Cougars will be the teams to watch in this one. The Longhorns have a lot going for them, and they are arguably the best team entering this next season, depending on who you ask, but the Red Raiders are fresh off a playoff run that ended earlier than they had hoped.

The Red Raiders were also big spenders in the portal, which is something that catches the attention of many. The Texas programs have done a great job when it comes to recruiting, and each of these programs will look to keep the in-state linebacker inside the state lines.

As of Feb. 26, the prospect is predicted to land with the Texas Longhorns, after Sam Spiegelman from Rivals put in a prediction on the 6th day of February.

It is no shock that the Longhorns are gaining an official visit, but they will look to do everything they can come June to secure the commitment that they are expected to land. Luckily for these other schools, they will get a fighting chance to land the prospect as well.