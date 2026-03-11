Nation's No. 2 CB Strongly Linked to Four College Football Powerhouses

One of the most elite defensive prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is getting predictable interest from several programs, but some would-be contenders may be separating themselves from the pack entering the spring.

Five-star Cornelius (N.C.) cornerback Joshua Dobson is considered one of the best players at his position and appears to be placing his focus on some blue blood schools, including two SEC programs and a pair of ACC hopefuls.

Who is in the mix?

Out in front appears to be Clemson , where Dobson recently took part in the school’s Elite Retreat, and came away with some very high praise for the program and its coaches.

In particular, his budding relationship with Tigers cornerbacks coach Mike Reed could prove to be an important building block for the school as it pursues the defensive back.

Clemson currently ranks No. 17 nationally in the industry weighted average recruiting rankings with six commitments led by No. 17 quarterback Kharim Hughley.

“It is the type of program that he can see himself flourishing as Clemson continues to battle LSU , Auburn , and Miami ,” Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong revealed.

Miami is the other highest-ranked program in the picture for Dobson, placing seventh in the country with five commitments, including two top 30 wide receivers, but no cornerbacks as of yet.

What the experts are predicting

Right now, it’s an SEC school that could be running away with the prospect.

Currently, it’s Lane Kiffin and LSU that seem to be the overwhelming favorite to ultimately earn Dobson’s commitment.

That school has an 85.6 percent chance to add him to their 2027 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

LSU has been surging for the second ranked cornerback in the country, especially after he had in-person visits with the program and its coaching staff.

Another visit to Baton Rouge is reportedly set for June 12-14, where Kiffin and his crew will have a chance to pull him in their direction.

Despite placing outside the top 35 in the recruiting rankings, LSU boasts two notable 2027 pledges in No. 4 edge rusher Jaiden Bryant and No. 7 quarterback Peyton Houston.

Where he ranks as a prospect

Dobson has long been considered one of the very best cornerbacks, and one of the very best players, period, in the country.

Heading into the spring, he is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the nation and the No. 8 ranked overall prospect at any position, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks Dobson as a consensus five-star recruit, and the best player in the state of North Carolina, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite.

(Rivals)