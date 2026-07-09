Nation's No. 2 Recruit Dealt Unfortunate News Ahead of Senior Season

Player movement through the transfer portal has undoubtedly been a major part of college football over the past few years, but it isn't just happening at this level.

While there isn't a transfer portal for high school players, it is not uncommon for athletes to move around at that level either. Now, sometimes top high school recruits transfer as a result of their parents' move, but it also isn't uncommon for athletes to leave a smaller program to go play for a more sports-centric high school like an IMG Academy (FL) or Mater Dei (CA).

Five-star corner and Texas Longhorns commit John Meredith III, he transferred from Euless Trinity to North Crowley ahead of his senior season. The two schools are roughly separated by a 45-minute drive, but the motivations of Meredith's transfer were called into question.

The appeal results are in

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian walks off the field after a timeout against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As reported on Thursday by CJ Vogel of On Texas Football, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) did not overturn the initial ruling.

"The UIL has upheld the District Executive Committee’s eligibility ruling on #Texas CB commit John Meredith III," Vogel wrote. "Meredith is ineligible to play football this fall at North Crowley High."

While there isn't a path to the field for him at North Crowley, Meredith is eligible to return to and play for Euless Trinity. This past season for Euless Trinity, Meredith earned MaxPreps Junior All-American honors, and was also a participant in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Unfortunately for Meredith, this announcement also happened to occur on his birthday. While he has yet to announce what his next move is whether it be transferring back to his initial school or simply training on his own throughout the year.

Regardless of what he decides, he doesn't seem to agree with the UIL's decision, as he took to Instagram with a story that read "FREEME."

It's hard to imagine that missing a year of football will be worth it, even if there is some awkwardness in returning to the former school that he left in January. Getting game reps are always important, and you also have to factor in that he'll never get another senior season of high school, which is one final time to play sports with friends.

A big decision awaits the top corner in the country, but the options don't seem to be equal by any means.